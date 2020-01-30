Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com recommends buying Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 565 for target of Rs 588 and Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 795 for target of Rs 825.
Sensex closed 232 points, or 0.57 percent, higher at 41,198.66 while Nifty rose 74 points, or 0.61 percent, to close at 12,129.50. The market is expected to react to F&O expiry, US Fed meeting outcome and earnings of corporates, including Colgate, Dabur, Bajaj Auto, IOC, Marico and Tata Motors.
According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,099, followed by 12,068.5. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,164.8 and 12,200.1.
Nifty Bank closed 0.38 percent up at 30,877. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 30,780.93, followed by 30,684.87. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,027.93 and 31,178.87.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4380, target of Rs 4500
Buy Infosys with a stop loss of Rs 780, target of Rs 805
Buy Pidilite Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1480, target of Rs 1540
Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 292, target of Rs 307
Buy M&M Financial Services with a stop loss of Rs 363, target of Rs 377
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with stop loss at Rs 319 and target of Rs 310
Sell Eicher Motors with stop loss at Rs 20450 and target of Rs 19800
Buy HDFC Bank with stop loss at Rs 1225 and target of Rs 1255
Buy Hindustan Unilever with stop loss at Rs 2045 and target of Rs 2110
Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com
Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 565 for target of Rs 588
Sell Glenmark sell with stop loss of Rs 341 for target of Rs 325
Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 795 for target of Rs 825
Buy Container Corp with a stop loss of Rs 570 for target of Rs 599