Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The market closed with a marginal loss amid volatility on January 8 with the Nifty defending the psychological 12,000-mark. It started the day sharply lower by falling a percent amid the fear of escalation in geopolitical tensions after Iran forces fired missiles on the US troops at Iraqi airbases.

The BSE Sensex slipped nearly 400 points in the morning but erased most of the losses to end just 51.73 points lower at 40,817.74. The Nifty 50 declined 27.60 points to 12,025.40, forming a big bullish candle as closing was higher than the opening tick.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,954.93, followed by 11,884.57. If the index moves up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,070.33 and 12,115.37.

Nifty Bank closed at 31,373.65, down 0.08 percent on January 8. The important pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 31,031.59, followed by 30,689.5. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 31,583.79 and 31,793.9.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Jindal Steel & Power with a stop loss of Rs 172, target of Rs 184

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1710, target of Rs 1760

Buy L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 116, target of Rs 128

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 520, target of Rs 545

Buy Jubilant Food with a stop loss of Rs 1710, target of Rs 1760

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Shree Cements with stop loss at Rs 22000 and target of Rs 23300

Buy Torrent Power with stop loss at Rs 282 and target of Rs 297

Sell Bank of Baroda with stop loss at Rs 96.5 and target of Rs 94

Sell NMDC with stop loss at Rs 123 and target of Rs 119

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 454 and target of Rs 474

Buy Ramco Cement above Rs 813 with stop loss of Rs 802 and target of Rs 838

Buy UltraTech Cement with a stop loss of Rs 4284 and target of Rs 4390

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 381 and target of Rs 399