Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

The market witnessed volatility and ended flat week amid domestic data including weak CPI and WPI numbers. Global markets also put pressure due to increasing fear over the novel coronavirus in China.

The Sensex was up 115.89 points (0.28 percent) to end at 41,257.74 in the past week, the Nifty was up 15.15 points (0.12 percent) to end at 12,113.5.

This week is truncated with only four trading sessions as the market will remain shut on February 21 on account of Mahashivratri.

The BSE large-cap was down 0.20 percent, BSE small-cap index fell 1 percent and the BSE mid-cap index shed 1.53 percent in the past week.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 12,054.23 followed by 11,994.97. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,209.73 and 12,305.97.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 18950, target of Rs 18500

Sell Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 1060, target of Rs 1000

Sell Century Textiles with a stop loss of Rs 586, target of Rs 570

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1480, target of Rs 1540

Buy Bharti Airtel with a stop loss of Rs 558, target of Rs 580

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Sell Cummins India around Rs 539 with stop loss of Rs 548 for target of Rs 520

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 612 for target of Rs 646

Buy Lupin with a stop loss of Rs 710 for target of Rs 733

Sell Oil India Limited with a stop loss of Rs 133 for target of Rs 124

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Balkrishna Industries with target at Rs 1180 and stop loss at Rs 1143

Buy Bharti Airtel with target at Rs 582 and stop loss at Rs 554

Sell Ambuja Cements with target at Rs 201 and stop loss at Rs 207

Sell Hero MotoCorp with target at Rs 2300 and stop loss at Rs 2380

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​