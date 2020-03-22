'This too shall pass! What should you do when markets behave like a falling knife?'

Raghvendra Nath

COVID-19 has thrown the global market into a frenzy. The domestic market is on a similar trajectory even though India is still at Stage 2 of the novel coronavirus. This is mainly because the D-Street factors in the worst.

A lot of investors are starting to doubt the wisdom of staying invested after seeing the sharp fall in stock indices in the last one month. Many of them have never been subjected to this kind of volatility in the past.

Something that one experiences only once in 8 or 10 years. And therefore, getting concerned about the safety of their lifetime savings is natural.

Most of the time, such wild swings in the markets are irrational. But they still happen because of the deluge of selling that comes from people gripped by fear.

For instance, in the present situation, there is no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic is spreading very fast and has affected a lot of nations but this is not the first time that the world has faced such pandemics. If at all, the world is more resourceful than ever before to deal with such a serious outbreak

Most countries right now are acting with speed and alacrity. India is no different. We are already seeing the government officials tracking every suspected case.

It is impossible to have timelines in such a global phenomenon, but it would be safe to say that in the next 2-3 months, the spread of the coronavirus should be controlled to a large extent.

This is a fair assumption to make considering that country after country is going into a complete lockdown mode. And once the human contact is curtailed, the spread of infection in the community will nosedive.

Economic activity is bound to slow down globally during such a scenario where people are fearful of even getting out of their homes. The real issue is whether the economic slowdown would be for the next 1-2 quarters or next 1-2 years.

Past experiences of similar viral outbreaks, which were also global, suggest that most of the times the fears were unfounded, and the containment happened in a matter of few months.

Coming back to the stock markets, the moment market participants realise that the normalcy is about to return in the world, the markets would go in a reverse direction with the same speed at which they have now corrected.

Here is a chart that depicts the gyrations of Sensex in the past 20 years. Look at the number of negative events that it witnessed. And every time, it bounced back and surged further ahead.