    This little-known fintech has surged 21,000% since its July IPO

    AMTD Digital, a fintech company based in Hong Kong, went public in New York on July 15.

    Ravi Prakash Kumar
    August 04, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

    Shares of a little-known fintech company based in Hong Kong plunged 30 percent on Wednesday to close at $1,100 after a colossal rally since its July IPO which made it bigger than Alibaba, Toyota Motors, Coca-Cola, and Bank of America.

    AMTD Digital has surged 21,000 percent since its IPO over two weeks ago when it listed at $7.80, defying gravity at a time when investors and policymakers around the world are discussing and debating about recession, war, inflation, and the next black swan.

    AMTD Digital, which went public in New York on July 15, saw its market cap surge past $300 billion on August 2 before crashing to $203 billion yesterday.

    (This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates later)
    Ravi Prakash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor at Moneycontrol. He has over five years of experience as a business journalist and has worked with leading financial dailies including ET, Mint, and Business Standard.
    first published: Aug 4, 2022 09:57 am
