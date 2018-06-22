App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 08:14 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 10 working capital efficient stocks gained up to 900% in the last 2 years; do you own any?

Working capital cycle is the time taken by an entity to convert funds invested in the day-to-day matters of a business to cash

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala

There are various ways to assess a company’s financial health. Working capital cycle (WCC) is one of the most important ones. WCC is the time taken by an entity to convert funds invested in the day-to-day matters of a business (in inventory, debtors, creditors) to cash.

More often than not, a low WCC improves cash flows but also yields better return ratios.

(Working capital cycle (days = Stock days + debtor days – creditor days)

To study WCC trends in FY18 vis-à-vis FY17, we shortlisted BSE companies that fulfill all the following criteria:-

related news

1 – Stock days declined YoY
2 – Debtor days declined YoY

3 – Creditor days increased YoY

Only 168 companies met every condition stated above. Of this, 34 delivered over 100 price return in the last 2 years.

Of these 34 stocks, 8 witnessed a minimum upside of 100 percent in 1 year as well as a 2 year period.

Workingcapitalcycle

Appendix

Stock days: This is an indicator of how a company manages its inventory of raw materials (manufacturers), purchased goods (particularly in case of trading businesses) and finished products.

Stock days = (Closing stock / cost of goods sold)*365

Debtor days: This indicates the pace at which a company recovers dues from its debtors.

Debtor days = (Debtors / net sales)*365

Creditor days: This indicates the period taken by a company to pay dues to its creditors.

Creditor days = (Creditors /cost of goods sold)*365

First Published on Jun 22, 2018 08:14 am

tags #Market Edge #Stocks Views

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.