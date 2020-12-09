PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Technical View: Nifty forms bullish candle; next target 13,700

The index level is far away from its short-term average price, traders would be better off by booking profits and maintaining a neutral stance, says Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in.

Kshitij Anand
Dec 9, 2020 / 04:37 PM IST
Representative Image (Image: Pixabay)

Representative Image (Image: Pixabay)

The bulls once again took control of D-Street from the morning to push the Nifty above the critical 13,500 level to register a new high of 13,548. The S&P BSE Sensex, too, crossed 46,000 for the first time to hit 46,164.

The benchmarks ended the day closer to their new highs, suggesting that the momentum remained strong. The Nifty50, which opened above 13,400, hit 13,548 before closing the day at 13,529.10.

Experts say the bulls remain firmly in control and dips are getting bought. Investors are advised to stay long but can book partial profits. A close above 13,550 can push the index towards 13,700.

The bulls appeared to have entered a different orbit as the Nifty continued its journey into uncharted territory by conquering the 13,500 level on a closing basis.

“Certain momentum oscillators are presenting a different picture but price chart and momentum, at this point in time, is only favouring the bulls and trendline studies on longer time frame charts are only pointing towards a new target placed in the zone of 13,750 -791 levels,” Mazhar Mohammad, Chief Strategist–Technical Research & Trading Advisory, Chartviewindia.in told Moneycontrol.

Close

Related stories

“Hence, unless the Nifty trades below 13,449 levels in the next session, weakness shall not be expected, whereas intraday strength may remain even in the weekly expiry session if the bulls manage to sustain above 13,550 levels. In such a scenario, a target of 13,700 can’t be ruled out,” he said.

Mohammad added that considering the fact that the current index level is far from its short-term average price, traders are advised to remain cautious. They will be better off booking profits and maintaining a neutral stance.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Kshitij Anand is the Editor Markets at Moneycontrol.
TAGS: #Market Edge #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #portfolio strategy #Sensex #Technical View
first published: Dec 9, 2020 04:28 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

Coronavirus Essential | Vaccines will come to India soon, says PM Modi; vaccinations begin in the UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.