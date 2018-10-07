App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2018 08:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technical Classroom: How to read Piercing Line and Dark Cloud Cover candlestick patterns

The piercing pattern is a bullish trend reversal or bottom reversal pattern that appears towards the end of a downtrend

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom

Chandan Taparia

Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Piercing Line and Dark Cloud Coverare two-day reversal patterns. The pattern is a bearish or bullish reversal if it appears at the end of a downtrend or an uptrend.

Any other indicator, oscillator and price chart pattern with these formations (Piercing Line and Dark Cloud Cover) make it high probable to trade. These are the reversal two candles set up which gives an early sign of change in an ongoing trend.

1. Piercing Line (bullish pattern)

The piercing pattern is a bullish trend reversal or bottom reversal pattern that appears towards the end of a downtrend. However, the presence of an existing downtrend is needed.

Chandan Taparia
Chandan Taparia
Derivative & Technical Analyst|Motilal Oswal Securities

The first candlestick must be a dark or Red candlestick with a large real body and the second candlestick should be light in colour/Green or Blue and should be below the low of the previous candlestick.

The second candlestick must close above the middle of the real body of the first candlestick with the deeper it pierces the first candlestick the more significant the pattern becomes.

In nutshell, Piercing Line is an early sign that bulls are in charge and decline is being bought.

Image806102018

2. Dark Cloud Cover (bearish pattern)

It is a bearish or top reversal pattern that appears in an uptrend and signals a potential weakness in the uptrend.

It is a bearish trend reversal pattern and the Dark Cloud Cover pattern is only valid if it appears in an uptrend. The first candlestick in this pattern must be a light or Green/Blue candlestick with a large real body.

The following candlestick should be a dark or Red candlestick that opens above the high of the first candlestick but closes well into the real body of the first candlestick, signalling a change in sentiment.

The pattern is more reliable if the second candlestick closes below the middle of the first candlestick. Deeper the penetration of the second candlestick, the more important it becomes.

In nutshell, Dark Cloud Cover is an early sign of decline as the cloud of weakness has started and bears are in charge. This suggests that the bounce is being sold.

Image906102018

Disclaimer: The author is Associate Vice President | Analyst-Derivatives at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Oct 7, 2018 08:42 am

tags #Classroom #Nifty #Sensex #Technicals

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.