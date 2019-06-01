Tata Motors domestic sales drop 26% to 40,155 units in May

Tata Motors Saturday reported 26 percent decline in domestic sales to 40,155 units in May.

The company had sold 54,290 units during the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

"Tata Motors commercial and passenger vehicles business sales in the domestic market in May 2019 at 40,155 units witnessed a drop of 26 percent, as against 54,290 units sold in May 2018, as market sentiments continued to be muted," it said in a statement.

The cumulative sales for the domestic market in April-May, 2019 was at 82,684 units compared to 1,07,758 units over last year, registering a decline of 23 percent.

Tata Motors commercial vehicles business sales in the domestic market in May 2019 stood at 29,329 units, registering a decline of 20 percent when compared to 36,806 units sold in the same month last year.