Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 03:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tamil Nadu Newsprint jumps 9% after HDFC MF increases stake by 2.5%

The aggregate holding of the schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund in the company is 7.541 percent of the paid up equity.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers rallied more than 9 percent intraday on August 26 after HDFC Mutual Fund increased its stake in the company by 2.5 percent last week.

The stock rallied more than 21 percent in last 15 days. It was quoting at Rs 191.20, up Rs 11.25, or 6.25 percent amid high volumes on the BSE at 1450 hours IST.

"There has been an increase in the shareholding of the company by the schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund by 2.456 percent as of August 22, 2019," the paper company said in its BSE filing.

As on August 22, the aggregate holding of the schemes of HDFC Mutual Fund in the company is 7.541 percent of the paid up equity, it added.

The shareholding of HDFC MF increased from 5.085 percent as on September 7, 2017.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 03:23 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers

