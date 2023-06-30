Taking Stock: Market on new highs; Sensex jumps 803 points, Nifty closes in on 19,200

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.5 percent each.

Another day, another high. The Indian equity benchmarks continued to climb new highs, catapulted by auto and information technology stocks on June 30, with all sectors trading in the green.

At close, the Sensex was up 803.14 points, or 1.26 percent, at 64,718.56, and the Nifty was up 216.90 points, or 1.14 percent, at 19,189 after it crossed 19,200 on June 30 supported by buying across the sectors.

After a strong start, the Nifty opened above 19,000 and crossed the 19,200 mark as the day progressed. The indices closed near the day's high.

The Sensex and the Nifty touched fresh record highs of 64,768.58 and 19,201.70, intraday, respectively and added nearly 3 percent each for the week.

The biggest Nifty gainers of the day were M&M, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Sun Pharma. The losers included Adani Ports, Divis Laboratories, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals and Bajaj Auto.

All sectoral indices ended in the green, with the information technology index up 2.5 percent and PSU Bank index up 2 percent. Auto and capital goods indices gained 2 percent each.

The BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.5 percent each.

After adding Rs 2.2 lakh crore to investors' wealth on Wednesday, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped by Rs 2.36 lakh crore to Rs 296.47 lakh crore on June 30 from Rs 294.11 lakh crore in the previous session.

A long build-up was seen in HDFC AMC, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Biocon, while a short build-up was seen in Multi Commodity Exchange of India, JK Cement and Dalmia Bharat.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in Multi Commodity Exchange of India, L&T Finance Holdings and HDFC AMC.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Titan, L&T, M&M, HCL Technologies Coforge, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, L&T Finance Holdings, 63 Moons Technologies, MRF, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, Lupin, Power Grid Corporation, NTPC and Titan Company touched their 52-week high on the BSE.