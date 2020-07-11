Tactical asset allocation is the mantra of global investing: Shankar Sharma

We follow a tactical asset allocation approach in which we are not exposed to a single market or a single currency or a single asset, and we diversify to the best opportunities available at that point in time. That is our central mantra, Shankar Sharma, co-founder and vice-chairman, First Global, said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) How important is Global Portfolio Diversification for investors? This is one theme that is fast catching up but it is hardly understood by investors. Some would probably buy a global ETF and feel that the job is done. But it is a complicated process – what would you advise to listeners?

A) Yes, this whole thing started back in November when I addressed a conference in Mumbai. I gave the data that for the last ten years Indian investors have made zero returns in dollar terms and that has what set the cat among the pigeons because nobody had ever told Indian investors how badly off they were.

The data is very clear -- if you would have invested $100 in the Sensex 10 years back, it is worth maybe $110 today which is virtually zero returns over 10 years period while globally it would have given you 2.5 times.

So the point is, it has to be a part of your portfolio to diversify out of a single country, single currency, single asset risk which is called SCCARS -- we call it SCCARS.

If you want to avoid SCCARS, you need to diversify, but it has to be done very, very intelligently and very, very selectively because just going and buying a NASDAQ ETF, is not the solution.

Why we say that is because NASDAQ has done well only in the last 12 or 18 months.

But, if you see the data, every year some different market outperforms. Last year, it was not NASDAQ, it was actually Russia which was up 48 percent while the NASDAQ was up only 30 percent.

The point is you have to have diversification. Just buying a single country ETF is going to lead you to bigger problems. What will happen if global equities tank, are you in US treasuries also which will gradually go up when global equities will tank.

The point to remember is that one has to be diversified globally across markets, across asset classes, across currencies, in order to have genuine diversification and you can't do it on your own, let's be very clear about it. It has taken us 25 years to understand this.

There are ways how diversification can be done, but definitely not just going and opening an account and trading foreign stocks or buying a single country Feeder Fund or an ETF because they do not give you diversification at all.

Q) Indian market has not done much in dollar terms say in the last 10 years. If investors are not diversified globally, they will suffer SCAARS. That is: Single Country, Single Currency, Single Asset Risk. Can help us understand this concept?

A) For example, you have got investments only in India whether you got real estate or you got equities or fixed deposits, etc. Now, suppose the rupee tanks and it has been falling for the last several years, right.

You have to be exposed to a world that is basically a dollarized world. Everywhere you go, the US dollar is a standard, and everything is measured against the US dollar as a standard.

You are exposed to only a single country, all your eggs are in one basket and that basket has some problem. It could be an economic recession, currency fall, etc. and there could be many problems that can happen in a country, and you are suddenly left with no leg to stand on.

Which comes to our next point -- we need to diversify out of a single country, single asset risk, go outside but do it correctly.

Q) You have two global funds that have been marked outperformers since inception. What is the strategy you are following?

A) So we have 2 fund products and by the way, these are all in-house managed because we have been in-house expertise and we have developed. It took us over 25 years of global investments to perfect these products.

I bought Amazon in 2001, Apple in 2002 personally speaking, and I bought Netflix in 2010. We have done this a long time. We’ve bought Chinese companies about four years back, so we have done this a long time.

Yes, we have also made mistakes, and we have learned from them. These products were launched about between one-and-five years back and there are thousands of Indian investors are now in these products as well as foreign investors, non-residents, foreign citizens. We have a total of more than half a billion dollars in these products now.

It's not a single country fund, so for example, right now we have gold, oil, investment-grade bonds, emerging market sovereign debt which is in dollars and we also have equities which are probably 75-78 percent.

Under equities, the share of the US market is around 40 percent, and China is about 18 percent. We are also invested in Switzerland, the UK, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan.

It’s a diversified to the best opportunities in the world right now. We are not exposed only to NASDAQ.