MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Sun Pharma beats estimates in Q3 as profit doubles to Rs 1,852.5 crore

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share.

Moneycontrol News
January 29, 2021 / 02:36 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Pharma major Sun Pharma on January 29 said its December quarter net profit doubled to Rs 1,852.5 crore.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,852.5 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 913.5 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The profit figures were above market expectations as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the profit at Rs 1,334 crore.

Revenue grew 8.4 percent YoY to Rs 8,837 crore against Rs 8,155 crore in Q3 FY20.

Revenue was better-than-expected too as a CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated it at Rs 8,367 crore.

Close

EBITDA for the said quarter came at Rs 2,406.1 crore while the EBITDA margin stood at 27.2 percent.

Sun Pharma reported other income of Rs 315 crore for the quarter against Rs 120 crore for the last year's same period.

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 5.50 per share. The board of directors has fixed February 10, 2021 as the record date for the purpose. The payment of the interim dividend would be made to the eligible shareholders on or before February 19, 2021.

The company has re-appointed and approved the remuneration of Kalyanasundaram Subramanian as the Whole-time Director of the Company for a further term of two years from February 14, 2021 to February 13, 2023.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #earnings #Results #Sun pharma
first published: Jan 29, 2021 02:29 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.