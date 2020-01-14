Stocks in the news: IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Delta Corp, IRCTC, Edelweiss Financial, JP Power

Here are some stocks that are in the news:

Results: IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Bandhan Bank, Chadha Papers, Hathway Bhawani Cabletel and Datacom, TV18 Broadcast, Shiva Cement and Network 18 Media & Investments are among the companies that will release their quarterly earnings today.

December CPI at 7.35 percent versus 5.54 percent, MoM

Religare Enterprises: Ashish Kacholia bought 40,00,000 shares of Religare Enterprises through a bulk deal on NSE for Rs 17.6 crore.

Delta Corp: Q3 profit grew 9 percent to Rs 55 cr, revenue remained unchanged at Rs 205.1 cr, margin dipped 320bps YoY.

IRCTC: Railway Ministry gave approval to IRCTC to operate Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Tejas Express.

Edelweiss Financial Services received a communication from the office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to represent and appear before them on January 15, 2020

Infosys: The company partnered with France-based GEFCO to support its digital transformation.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: D Krishnakumar, Vice President, Risk Department took charge as the Chief Risk Officer.

Indag Rubber: ICRA reaffirmed the long-term rating of A and short-term A1 to the company's LOC, with a stable outlook.

Allahabad Bank: The bank has revised downward the MCLR by 05 basis points (bps) for one month MCLR tenor.

Birla Precision Tech: The company's board will meet on January 14 to consider and approve the preferential issue of shares.

Nila Infrastructures: Brickwork Ratings India has reaffirmed the bank loan rating for bank facilities of the company.

Next Mediaworks: The company reported a loss of Rs 3.66 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, against the profit of Rs 21 lakh reported in the same quarter of the previous year.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures - ICICI Bank withdraws application filed with NCLT for initiating corporate insolvency resolution process

Syndicate Bank cuts lending rate by 20-35 bps across 4 tenors

Videocon Industries - Meeting of the consolidated Committee of Creditors (CoC) to be held on January 15

NMDC - Execute mining lease agreements and its registration with Government of Chhattisgarh through District Collector Dantewada

Manappuram Finance raises USD 300 million by allotment of fixed-rate senior secured notes

Aster DM - Record date for buyback is January 24

ICICI Bank seeks recovery of amounts from Chanda Kochhar - PTI