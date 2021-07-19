Stock Mantra: This largecap underperformer from pharma pack is set to challenge its 52-week high in 2 months

live bse live

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, with a market capitalisation of more than Rs 1.6 lakh crore, rose by about 38 percent in the last one year, compared to the 48 percent rally seen in the Nifty50, and 40 percent gain in the Nifty Pharma index in the same period.

In line with the benchmark indices, the Nifty Pharma also touched record highs on Friday, at 14,715, but Sun Pharma has been consolidating in a narrow range after hitting a high of Rs 721.90 on May 11, 2021.

Since then, the stock has been moving in a 100-point range. The recent price action pushed the stock above the crucial resistance zone of Rs 665-670, which opens the door for the stock to challenge its 52-week high of Rs 721.

Experts feel that a breakout from the resistance levels, with high volumes, gives comfort to the bulls, and the next target is placed at Rs 810, which translates into an upside of over 17 percent from the July 16 price of Rs 688 on the BSE.