Stock Buzzers: VA Tech Wabag, BF Utilities share price surge 10-13% with spike in volume

VA Tech Wabag spiked over 13 percent after surge in volumes. It was trading with volumes of 108,415 shares while BF Utilities jumped 10 percent and was trading with volumes of 211,069 shares.
Indian stock market is trading on a positive note with Sensex is up 107.89 points or 0.27 percent, at 40,553.04. The Nifty, on the other hand, has added 34.60 points and is trading at 11,956.10.
Among the sectors, Nifty Auto along with the metal index gained over a percent each.
The top gainers from the metal space included SAIL, Jindal Steel & Power, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and MOIL while from the auto space, the top gainers included Bharat Forge, MRF, Maruti Suzuki, Motherson Sumi Systems, Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland.
The stocks which gained the most with respect to volumes on the NSE are Vikas Proppant & Granite which was trading with volumes of 1,442,307 shares, compared to its five day average of 475,105 shares, an increase of 203.58 percent.
The other movers included NBI Industrial Finance, Solar Industries, La Opala RG, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Jaypee Infratech, VA Tech Wabag, GTPL Hathway and Xchanging Solutions, among others.
On the BSE, the stocks which witnessed spurt in volumes are Apollo Tricoat Tubes which was trading with volumes of 639,636 shares, compared to its five-day average of 23,158 shares, an increase of 2,662.00 percent. Oberoi Realty was trading with volumes of 356,956 shares, compared to its five-day average of 22,463 shares, an increase of 1,489.08 percent.
BF Utilities share prices jumped 10 percent and was trading with volumes of 211,069 shares, compared to its five day average of 47,262 shares, an increase of 346.60 percent.
The other movers included Dr Lal Pathlabs, Cipla, UltraTech Cements and Century Textiles.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 01:19 pm