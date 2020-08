Societe Generale sells ICICI Bank shares worth Rs 341 crore

Societe Generale on August 24 offloaded shares of ICICI Bank worth nearly Rs 341 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the block deal data on the BSE, 90 lakh scrips of the private lender were sold by Societe Generale at a price of Rs 378.6 per scrip.

The total deal value stood at Rs 340.74 crore.

The shares of the lender were purchased by Merrill Lynch Markets Singapore Pte Ltd at the same price, another transaction on BSE showed.

Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd on Monday ended 2.44 percent higher at Rs 380.2 apiece on the BSE.