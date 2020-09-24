'smallcase Gateway' enables stock, ETF & smallcase transactions directly on your platform

Say hello to ‘smallcase Gateway’ which allows even non-brokerage platforms to offer stocks, ETFs & smallcases to their base in a native, non-intrusive & compliant manner.

Sounds complicated? It is not, in fact, complex workflows getting abstracted and exposed through simple to integrate APIs is a major trend that has impacted all the major industries like payments, location tracking, etc. and is now impacting financial services as well.

So, how exactly is all this done? The answer is APIFication. Application Programming Interface (API)-Fication allows an organization to interact and share information with other firms seamlessly through APIs. It helps in reducing costs, increase business agility, and by doing all this you can get to keep your customers happy.

smallcase is building the digital infrastructure that helps simplify investing. It started with building a portfolio investment experience on top brokerage platforms followed by the Publisher platform for advisors which helped them scale their research by leveraging technology to build automated solutions.

smallcase Gateway, the latest addition to this infrastructure stack, allows websites or apps to enable stock, ETF, or smallcases transactions natively on their platform through the top brokers in India in a secure manner.

The list of partner brokers with smallcase Gateway is wide so it covers most of the top brokers operating in India. Clients with brokerage accounts with Zerodha, HDFC Securities, 5paisa, AxisDirect, IIFL Securities, Edelweiss, AliceBlue, and Trustline, can now seamlessly buy or sell stocks, ETFs, or smallcases through smallcase Gateway.

smallcase Gateway is easy-to-integrate and has cross-platform support. The complexity of custom workflows across different brokers is abstracted and a simple set of APIs are exposed to partner platforms (called as Gateway Partners).

Gateway has cross-platform support with native Android, iOS, JS, and Cordova SDKs.

Investors also get a uniform transaction experience while transacting through Gateway as the interface is standardized across all brokers.

Through an embeddable widget, a transactable stock or smallcase can be added on any platform with just 2 lines of code. This works very similar to how a YouTube Video or tweet gets embedded in an article.

smallcase Gateway on Moneycontrol:

Moneycontrol users can now transact in stocks and ETFs directly on the Moneycontrol app & website through the smallcase Gateway.

The user can transact from the widget that is embedded in stock pages, watchlist, or the stock widget in the article. Transactions can be triggered by clicking on the Trade CTA.

Well, security is a top priority when it comes to smallcase Gateway. The transactions are absolutely secure. It happens in a secure and compliant manner on the broker's platform and shares are credited directly into the user's linked Demat account.

The transaction flow is simple and easy to understand. The users need to log in with their broking account, post-login an order window will open where they can select the order type (buy/sell). Enter the number of shares and confirm the order.

Once the order is placed users see the transaction status inside the gateway and also once they are redirected back to the Moneycontrol platform.

The good part is that there is post-transaction tracking. Post-transaction, users also get an option to add the transaction details to their Moneycontrol portfolio where they can track their transactions.

Interesting use-cases/integrations:

Let’s understand the process by examining various use cases of the smallcase Gateway. SBI Mutual Fund, Nippon India, and Mirae Asset Mutual Fund have integrated the smallcase Gateway to power ETF transactions on their websites.

Nippon India is leveraging the Gateway to further its mission to drive ETF adoption amongst retail investors. Investors can now invest in Nippon ETFs directly from the Nippon platform through their brokerage accounts

BHARAT Bond can also be bought directly on the Bharatbond platform through the smallcase Gateway.

Wealth management platforms such as Kuvera which is building a multi-asset platform where users will soon be able to transact in stocks and ETFs along with other asset classes.

Advisory platforms such as Algosmith is also a new addition to the platform. Algosmith is an intelligent portfolio advisory platform launched by William O’Neil India (WON).

They recommend portfolios to investors based on their proprietary algorithms. These portfolios are created as smallcases; Gateway is powering the entire portfolio profile including the past performance, key ratios and rationale.

Investors can transact & track their smallcases directly on the Algosmith platform through the smallcase Gateway here.

New Demat a/c opening through smallcase Gateway:

Users who don't have a Demat account can also open a Demat account through smallcase Gateway digitally.

Happy Investing!