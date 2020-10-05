Small & midcaps trade at attractive PE and P/BV multiples: Rajeev Srivastava

Small and midcap stocks will continue to outperform as they are trading at attractive valuations in terms of PE and P/BV multiples, Rajeev Srivastava, Chief Business Officer at Reliance Securities, says in an interview to Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand. Edited excerpts:

Q) Both the Sensex and the Nifty rallied by more than 3 percent each for the week ended October 1. What led to the price action on D-Street?

A) The Nifty50 has bounced from the long-term 200-Days Moving average placed at 10,800 levels and expectations of domestic and global stimulus led to a sharp upmove across sectors and stocks for the week.

The midcaps and smallcaps gained by around 3.6 percent each. Interest rate-sensitive sectors like auto gained momentum on the back of strong monthly sales and the banking sector gained building a positive outlook with amid Unlock 5.0.

Q) Small and midcaps also rallied by over 3 percent to each during the week. Is it the liquidity wave that is carrying all boats higher or investors are building something positive amid Unlock 5.0?

A) The sharp correction in the preceding two weeks has enabled good corrective action and valuations turned in favour of the long-term averages.

We believe it (broader market) will continue to outperform as they are trading attractive in PE and P/BV multiples.

The Make in India initiative and large global companies making India a manufacturing hub will improve order books for various sectors and lower interest rates will aid margins in the next few years.

Q) In terms of sectors, banking led from the front followed by consumer durables and auto—what led to the price action?

A) The banking sector was the largest gainer, up by 6 percent led by private banks and NBFCs during the week. Consumer durables and auto, too, led the positive momentum on higher sales expected during the coming festival season and pent-up demand due to lockdown over the past two quarters.

Q) From the September quarter, the IT Index rallied by over 30 percent followed by pharma and energy. What led to the price action?

A) COVID-19 has changed many demographics for the world and investment themes to adapt to the new norm of life. These sectors possess new dimensions with work from home, thereby reducing the operating costs for the IT sector aiding margins and new large deals following the sharp upmove in the sector.

Pharma has been a strong performer since the start of the rally from Apr 20 with new drug launches, API business moving from China to India, and earnings multiple expansion after a gap of 4 years.