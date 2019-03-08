Silver futures surge 0.32% on global cues

Silver futures traded higher by 0.32 percent at Rs 38,184 per kg on Friday after speculators raised bets, driven by a firm trend overseas.

Silver for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 120, or 0.32 percent, at Rs 38,184 per kg in a business turnover of 19,695 lots at the Multi Commodity Exchange.

Similarly, the white metal to be delivered in July also rose by Rs 158, or 0.41 percent, to Rs 38,770 per kg in 285 lots.

Widening of positions by traders, in sync with a firm trend in global markets for precious metals, influenced silver prices at futures trade here, analysts said.

In the international market, silver traded higher at USD 15.09 an ounce in Singapore Friday.