    September 21, 2022 / 01:07 PM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty below 17,750; Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank top losers

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Except FMCG, all other sectoral indices are trading in the red with capital goods, power, realty metal down 1 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,469.85-249.89 -0.42%
      Nifty 5017,726.65-89.60 -0.50%
      Nifty Bank41,097.40-370.90 -0.89%
      Nifty 50 17,726.65 -89.60 (-0.50%)
      Wed, Sep 21, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Britannia3,760.00109.40 +3.00%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Shree Cements22,290.10-952.60 -4.10%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG44365.10383.85 +0.87%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6109.70-95.90 -1.55%


    • September 21, 2022 / 01:04 PM IST

      BSE Realty index fell 1 percent dragged by the Brigade Enterprises, DLF, Godrej Properties

    • September 21, 2022 / 01:00 PM IST

      Market at 1 PM

      Benchmark indices erased some of the intraday losses but still trading lower with Nifty around 17750.

      The Sensex was down 202.26 points or 0.34% at 59517.48, and the Nifty was down 80 points or 0.45% at 17736.30. About 1124 shares have advanced, 2026 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.

    • September 21, 2022 / 12:51 PM IST

      Aster DM partners with GD Assist in Bangladesh

      Aster DM Healthcare has announced its entry into the Bangladesh market with Aster Pharmacy division. 

      Aster Pharmacy, the leading pharmacy chain in the UAE, will be operated by GD Assist Limited in Bangladesh. Through this franchise agreement, Aster DM Healthcare and GD Assist Limited aims to be provide genuine and reliable pharmaceutical products in Bangladesh along with varied products in the segments of Nutrition, Baby care, Skin Care, Home Healthcare etc. 

      Through this franchise agreement Aster DM Healthcare and GD Assist Limited aims to bring Aster Pharmacy’s quality care products in the segments of Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals, Baby care, Skin Care, Home Healthcare etc. to serve the healthcare needs of the local population in Bangladesh, company aid in its release.

    • September 21, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

      CE Info Systems to acquire 26.37% stake in Kogo Tech Labs

      MapmyIndia (C.E. Info Systems Ltd.) has acquired 26.37% stake in Kogo Tech Labs Private Limited, a cutting‐edge start‐up aiming to build the world’s largest travel & hyper‐local discovery, recommendations, commerce, social and gamified platform, for USD 1.25 Mn (Rs 10 crore), with option to raise stake to 50% in 2 years.

    • September 21, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST

      JMC Projects board approves raising up to Rs 200 crore:

      The company board approved raising of funds upto Rs 200 crore by way of issue of Listed, Rated, Secured/Unsecured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the Company on private placement basis, in one or more tranches/series.

    • September 21, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

      Nifty Pharma index fell 1 percent dragged by the Gland Pharma, Biocon, Laurus Lab

    • September 21, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

      Sharekhan View On Ratnamani Metals & Tubes

      Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is well-positioned to benefit from a potential rise in order intake, especially from high-margin SS pipes and geopolitical tension between Russia-Ukraine could open new growth opportunities from Europe. 

      We maintain our FY23-24 earnings estimate and have introduced our FY25 earnings estimates. We expect company to clock superior earnings CAGR of 25% over FY22-25E and improvement in RoE/ ROCE improvement to 18.1%/22.9%. 

      Hence, we maintain a Buy rating on stock with a revised price target of Rs 2,285 (increase reflects rollover of PE multiple to September 2024 EPS). 

      Ratnamani Metals and Tubes was quoting at Rs 2,010.00, up Rs 18.45, or 0.93 percent.

    • September 21, 2022 / 12:16 PM IST

      Zydus Lifesciences gets marketing authorization from European Commission

      European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Nulibry (fosdenopterin) for injection as the first therapy for the treatment of patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A. 

      MoCD Type A is an ultra-rare and progressive condition known to impact less than 150 patients globally with a median survival of four years. 

      Nulibry was first FDA-approved therapeutic owned by Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical company BridgeBio Pharma, and US-based Sentynl Therapeutics Inc, owned by Zydus, acquired global rights to market Nulibry in March 2022.

      Zydus Lifesciences was quoting at Rs 365.20, down Rs 5.55, or 1.50 percent on the BSE.

    • September 21, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

      BSE Oil & Gas index slipped 1 percent dragged by the Gail India, Adani Total Gas, Petronet LNG

    • September 21, 2022 / 12:05 PM IST

      TVS Motor launches TVS Apache RTR 160 2V with ABS in Bangladesh

      TVS Motor Company announced the launch of TVS Apache 160 2V with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) in Bangladesh. 

      TVS Motor Company touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,094.65 and quoting at Rs 1,070.60, down Rs 12.35, or 1.14 percent on the BSE.

