Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty below 17,750; Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank top losers

September 21, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Sharekhan View On Ratnamani Metals & Tubes

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is well-positioned to benefit from a potential rise in order intake, especially from high-margin SS pipes and geopolitical tension between Russia-Ukraine could open new growth opportunities from Europe.

We maintain our FY23-24 earnings estimate and have introduced our FY25 earnings estimates. We expect company to clock superior earnings CAGR of 25% over FY22-25E and improvement in RoE/ ROCE improvement to 18.1%/22.9%.

Hence, we maintain a Buy rating on stock with a revised price target of Rs 2,285 (increase reflects rollover of PE multiple to September 2024 EPS).

Ratnamani Metals and Tubes was quoting at Rs 2,010.00, up Rs 18.45, or 0.93 percent.