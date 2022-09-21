Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower with Nifty below 17,750; Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank top losers

BSE Realty index fell 1 percent dragged by the Brigade Enterprises, DLF, Godrej Properties
Indices erase some losses but still trading lower with Nifty around 17750
Aster DM partners with GD Assist in Bangladesh
CE Info Systems to acquire 26.37% stake in Kogo Tech Labs
JMC Projects board approves raising up to Rs 200 crore via NCDs
Nifty Pharma index falls 1 percent dragged by the Gland Pharma, Biocon, Laurus Lab
Zydus Lifesciences gets marketing authorization from European Commission, for Nulibry
BSE Oil & Gas index slips 1 percent dragged by the Gail India, Adani Total Gas, Petronet LNG
TVS Motor launches TVS Apache RTR 160 2V with ABS in Bangladesh
Indices extend intraday losses, trade at day's low
Jai Corp's Chief Financial Officer Pramod Kumar Jaiswal resigns
More than 100 stocks touched 52 week highs on the BSE
Nifty Metal index slips 0.7 percent dragged by the Adani Enterprises, Hindalco Industries, APL Apollo
Tata Consultancy Services, Zurich Insurance Germany expand partnership
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7% from 7.2%
Tata MF picks additional 0.05% stake in Greenply Industries
Oil prices tick up on supply woes but Fed rate hike bets cap gains
Dollar on the rise as investors gear up for Fed
BSE Power index sheds 0.5 percent dragged by the Adani Green, Adani Transmission, NTPC
KEC International has secured new orders of Rs 1,123 crore across its various businesses
BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index up 1 percent supported by the GLOBUS SPIRITS, Adani Wilmar, Patanjali Foods
SpiceJet stock crashes after airline sends 80 pilots on leave without pay
Mcleod Russel hits upper circuit amid buzz of Carbon Resources picking up stake
Central Bank of India shares surge 15% after RBI lifts restrictions
M&M agreed to buy a 17.41 percent stake in Swaraj Engines
Indices down marginally with Nifty below 17800
Citi maintains buy rating on PB Fintech with a target at Rs 750
Nifty Bank index declines 0.5 percent dragged by the IndusInd Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bandhan Bank
Triveni Turbine shares gain after block deals on 21.8% stake
ITI to consider allotment of equity shares to Government of India on September 28
Premier Explosives receives orders from Israel Aerospace Industries
Nifty Information Technology index fell 0.3 percent dragged by Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL Technologies
BSE Auto index up nearly 1 percent supported by the Balkrishna Industries, Cummins India, M&M
Gateway Distriparks announces new Inland Container Depot at Jaipur
KPIT Technologies arm acquires 4 Technica Group companies for 80 mn Euros
Indices open flat amid weak global cues
Rupee opens marginally lower at 79.78 per dollar
USDINR could open 10 -12 paise highe: Dilip Parmar
Yes Bank approves sale of $6 billion stressed debt to JC Flowers
Indices expected to open on negative note; 17,500 immediate support for Nifty: Mohit Nigam
RateGain selected by Sonder Holdings Inc
Aditya Birla Fashion approves to allot shares, warrants to Caladium Investment Pte
Rate hikes, Ukraine war, China woes dim Asia growth outlook -ADB
US two-year yield at almost 15-year high before Fed meeting
Wall Street trades in the red as Fed, Ford forecasts scare investors
Adani Group pledges stake worth $13 billion in ACC, Ambuja Cements
India’s GDP expected to grow 7.2-7.4 percent in 2022-23, says chief economic advisor
Asian Markets are trading lower with Hang Seng, Nikkei down over 1 percent each
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative start for the Indian indices
Oil prices extend losses on fears aggressive Fed rate hike will curb demand
Dollar ascendant as investors gear up for Fed
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|59,469.85
|-249.89
|-0.42%
|Nifty 50
|17,726.65
|-89.60
|-0.50%
|Nifty Bank
|41,097.40
|-370.90
|-0.89%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Britannia
|3,760.00
|109.40
|+3.00%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Shree Cements
|22,290.10
|-952.60
|-4.10%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|44365.10
|383.85
|+0.87%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|6109.70
|-95.90
|-1.55%
Benchmark indices erased some of the intraday losses but still trading lower with Nifty around 17750.
The Sensex was down 202.26 points or 0.34% at 59517.48, and the Nifty was down 80 points or 0.45% at 17736.30. About 1124 shares have advanced, 2026 shares declined, and 122 shares are unchanged.
Aster DM Healthcare has announced its entry into the Bangladesh market with Aster Pharmacy division.
Aster Pharmacy, the leading pharmacy chain in the UAE, will be operated by GD Assist Limited in Bangladesh. Through this franchise agreement, Aster DM Healthcare and GD Assist Limited aims to be provide genuine and reliable pharmaceutical products in Bangladesh along with varied products in the segments of Nutrition, Baby care, Skin Care, Home Healthcare etc.
Through this franchise agreement Aster DM Healthcare and GD Assist Limited aims to bring Aster Pharmacy’s quality care products in the segments of Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals, Baby care, Skin Care, Home Healthcare etc. to serve the healthcare needs of the local population in Bangladesh, company aid in its release.
MapmyIndia (C.E. Info Systems Ltd.) has acquired 26.37% stake in Kogo Tech Labs Private Limited, a cutting‐edge start‐up aiming to build the world’s largest travel & hyper‐local discovery, recommendations, commerce, social and gamified platform, for USD 1.25 Mn (Rs 10 crore), with option to raise stake to 50% in 2 years.
The company board approved raising of funds upto Rs 200 crore by way of issue of Listed, Rated, Secured/Unsecured, Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the Company on private placement basis, in one or more tranches/series.
Sharekhan View On Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is well-positioned to benefit from a potential rise in order intake, especially from high-margin SS pipes and geopolitical tension between Russia-Ukraine could open new growth opportunities from Europe.
We maintain our FY23-24 earnings estimate and have introduced our FY25 earnings estimates. We expect company to clock superior earnings CAGR of 25% over FY22-25E and improvement in RoE/ ROCE improvement to 18.1%/22.9%.
Hence, we maintain a Buy rating on stock with a revised price target of Rs 2,285 (increase reflects rollover of PE multiple to September 2024 EPS).
Ratnamani Metals and Tubes was quoting at Rs 2,010.00, up Rs 18.45, or 0.93 percent.
Just $1bn for mahindra holidays? With due respect he sounds bearish. 😉 https://t.co/JPHpXYo7VD— Vijay Kedia (@VijayKedia1) September 21, 2022
Zydus Lifesciences gets marketing authorization from European Commission
European Commission has granted marketing authorization for Nulibry (fosdenopterin) for injection as the first therapy for the treatment of patients with molybdenum cofactor deficiency (MoCD) Type A.
MoCD Type A is an ultra-rare and progressive condition known to impact less than 150 patients globally with a median survival of four years.
Nulibry was first FDA-approved therapeutic owned by Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical company BridgeBio Pharma, and US-based Sentynl Therapeutics Inc, owned by Zydus, acquired global rights to market Nulibry in March 2022.
Zydus Lifesciences was quoting at Rs 365.20, down Rs 5.55, or 1.50 percent on the BSE.
TVS Motor launches TVS Apache RTR 160 2V with ABS in Bangladesh
TVS Motor Company announced the launch of TVS Apache 160 2V with ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) in Bangladesh.
TVS Motor Company touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,094.65 and quoting at Rs 1,070.60, down Rs 12.35, or 1.14 percent on the BSE.