Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; ONGC, Coal India top gainers

October 05, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam enters into MoU with Tata Steel

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has entered into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Steel in connection with implementation of infrastructure projects either on nomination basis as a deposit work or through the special purpose vehicle (SPV) route subject to bankability of the SPV project, execution of definitive agreement and management approval.

Rail Vikas Nigam was quoting at Rs 31.05, up Rs 0.85, or 2.81 percent on the BSE.