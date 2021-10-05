MARKET NEWS

English
October 05, 2021 / 10:28 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat amid volatility; ONGC, Coal India top gainers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil & gas and Power indices up 1-2 percent, while selling is seen in the realty, pharma, PSU bank and IT names. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are trading in the green.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,285.76-13.56 -0.02%
    Nifty 5017,693.051.80 +0.01%
    Nifty Bank37,508.45-71.20 -0.19%
    Nifty 50 17,693.05 1.80 (0.01%)
    Tue, Oct 05, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    ONGC157.9010.30 +6.98%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Cipla930.90-26.60 -2.78%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy23781.80447.20 +1.92%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma14642.90-169.50 -1.14%


  • October 05, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

    Rail Vikas Nigam enters into MoU with Tata Steel

    Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has entered into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tata Steel in connection with implementation of infrastructure projects either on nomination basis as a deposit work or through the special purpose vehicle (SPV) route subject to bankability of the SPV project, execution of definitive agreement and management approval.

    Rail Vikas Nigam was quoting at Rs 31.05, up Rs 0.85, or 2.81 percent on the BSE.

  • October 05, 2021 / 10:19 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors:

    Rupee to open around 74.63 as Asian currencies fall and oil rises to beyond USD 81 on account of supply constraints. The Dow fell overnight on inflation concerns, rising oil and gas prices and rising yields took a toll on the tech stocks. 

    The dollar index however was below 94. The SGX nifty was down 150 points on risk off sentiments after yesterday's rise. The range for rupee will be 74.30 to 74.80 as RBI is expected to curb the fall. As rupee has crossed 74.50 importers need to cover imports at all dips.

  • October 05, 2021 / 10:14 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened weak against the US dollar on October 5. The rupee slipped 32 paise at 74.63 per dollar against previous close of 74.31.

  • October 05, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices were trading lower in the volatile session with Nifty around 17650.

    The Sensex was down 127.04 points or 0.21% at 59172.28, and the Nifty was down 29.10 points or 0.16% at 17662.20. About 1742 shares have advanced, 970 shares declined, and 124 shares are unchanged.

  • October 05, 2021 / 09:55 AM IST

    Mahanagar Gas hikes CNG, PNG prices by Rs 2 each

    Following the steep 62 percent hike in prices of domestically produced gas announced by the Centre last week, Mahanagar Gas on Monday increased the retail price of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) by Rs 2 each with immediate effect.

    Mahanagar Gas was quoting at Rs 1,093, up Rs 2.00, or 0.18 percent on the BSE.

  • October 05, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    HFCL bags Rs 287.96 crore order from RailTel Corporation of India

    HFCL has bagged an order amounting to Rs 287.96 crore from RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a Mini Ratna (Category-I) Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) of Ministry of Railways, for setting up of Secured Optical Packet Switched Network for Defense Forces," company said in its press release.

    HFCL was quoting at Rs 79.00, up Rs 3.75, or 4.98 percent on the BSE.

  • October 05, 2021 / 09:38 AM IST

    RBI allows banks to amortise additional liability post family pension revision

    The Reserve Bank on Monday permitted the banks to amortise the additional liability on account of revision in family pension over five years beginning 2021-22.

    The banks, the RBI said, will be required to make appropriate disclosures of the accounting policy followed in this regard in the 'Notes to Accounts' to the financial statements.

    The relaxation follows a request by the Indian Banks' Association (IBA) that it would be difficult for some banks to absorb large amounts of liability with regard to revision in the family pension in a single year.

  • October 05, 2021 / 09:36 AM IST

    BSE Power index rose 1 percent led by the Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Tata Power

  • October 05, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST

    BSE Oil & Gas index added over 1 percent supported by the ONGC, Gujarat Gas, HPCL

  • October 05, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

    M Govinda Rao, Chief Economic Advisor of Brickwork Ratings:

    With the consumer price inflation easing from 5.59% in July 2021 to 5.3% in August 2021, improved supply situation on the back of the pandemic-led restrictions being relaxed, and capacity utilisation still in the recovery mode, there is no immediate pressure on the Monetary Policy Committee to either alter interest rates or change the accommodative stance. Thus, the MPC is likely to continue with the status quo. 

    However, with recovery gathering some strength, the RBI may signal the mopping of excess liquidity, although the actual mopping up will be done in a calibrated manner. The policy statement will be important to gauge forward guidance from the MPC.

  • October 05, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.