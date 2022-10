October 14, 2022 / 01:44 PM IST

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals purchases land for business operations

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has purchased land in Vadodara for its business operations. The total cost of acquisition of land is Rs 22.3 crore. These transactions of purchase of properties are related party transactions.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals was quoting at Rs 430.65, up Rs 5.90, or 1.39 percent on the BSE.