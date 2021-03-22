Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's low, Nifty below 14,700; banks under pressure

March 22, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

Thermax signs technology agreement with Steinmiller Babcock Environment:

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions Private Limited (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax recently signed a know how transfer and license agreement with Steinmtiller Babcock Environment GmbH (SBE), Germany for Waste to Energy technology, THermax said in the press release.

