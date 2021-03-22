English
March 22, 2021 / 11:44 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices near day's low, Nifty below 14,700; banks under pressure

Pharma index gained over a percent, while Nifty Bank shed a percent.

  • March 22, 2021 / 11:38 AM IST

    Nifty Bank index fell nearly 1 percent dragged by the IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank

  • March 22, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST

    Thermax signs technology agreement with Steinmiller Babcock Environment: 

    Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions Private Limited (TBWES), a wholly owned subsidiary of Thermax recently signed a know how transfer and license agreement with Steinmtiller Babcock Environment GmbH (SBE), Germany for Waste to Energy technology, THermax said in the press release.

    Thermax was quoting at Rs 1,340, down Rs 14.95, or 1.10 percent on the BSE.

  • March 22, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST

    Rupee Updates:  Indian rupee extended the early gains and trading higher at 72.40 per dollar, amid selling seen in the domestic equity market. It opened marginally higher at 72.48 per dollar against Friday's close of 72.51.

  • March 22, 2021 / 11:15 AM IST

    Adani Green Energy gets 300 MW wind power project order:

    Adani Green Energy share price was locked in five percent upper circuit and touched 52-week high of Rs 1,251.05 on March 22 after the company's subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Fifteen (AREHFL) received the letter of award (LOA) to set up 300 MW Wind Power Project.

    The fixed tariff for this project capacity is Rs 2.77/kWh for a period of 25 years.

  • March 22, 2021 / 11:08 AM IST

    Bharat Dynamics share price rises after signing contract for production and supply of Milan-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles: Bharat Dynamics share price was up over 4 percent after the company signed a contract for production and supply of Milan-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. The state-owned defence company signed a contract for production and supply of Milan-2T Anti-Tank Guided Missiles. The contract value is Rs 1,188.12 crore, the company said in its BSE filing. The stock was trading at Rs 358.35, up Rs 12.45, or 3.60 percent.

  • March 22, 2021 / 10:56 AM IST

    Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager Currency & Commodity, CapitalVia Global Research: Gold briefly rallied throughout the week, but then gave back the gains, forming a shooting star pattern as we sit on top of what should be big support. If we break below the previous weekly candlestick's lows, we think the gold
    market has a long way to fall, maybe to $1500 in the next leg. Gold prices rose 0.7% this week, but it remained in a narrow range.

    Traders should go with sell-on-rise strategy with Comex Gold future. Traders should sell Gold future between the range of $1775 – 1780, keeping stop loss around psychological level of $1800 and with target below $1699.

  • March 22, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

    Motilal Oswal on Cholamandalam Investment: The company’s recovery in the past nine months, across disbursements as well as collections, has been encouraging. CIFC is likely to continue to grow faster than peers over the medium term, in our opinion. Its asset quality performance is significantly better against the other two vehicle financiers under our coverage. With RoE of 20 percent+, its return ratios are among the best. The company is well-capitalized and would not need any dilution for growth. While the stock has re-rated sharply in the past three months, its valuation is only marginally higher than its five-year average of 3x PB. Strong RoE, coupled with above-average growth, warrants a higher multiple. We maintain buy, with target of Rs 640 (3.6x FY23E BVPS).

  • March 22, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Majesco locked in upper circuit on open offer by Aurum Platz IT

    ajesco share price was locked in 5 percent upper circuit on March 22 after Aurum Platz IT Private Limited made an open offer for acquiring up to 74,43,720 fully paid-up equity shares, representing 26 percent stake, of Majesco from the public shareholders.

    The offer price is Rs 77 a share. Assuming full acceptance of the open offer, the total consideration payable by Aurum Platz will be Rs 57.31 crore, the company said in the press release.

  • March 22, 2021 / 10:34 AM IST

    BSE Realty index added over 1 percent supported by the Godrej Properties, Prestige Estate, Mahindra Lifespace

  • March 22, 2021 / 10:29 AM IST

    Man Industries bags new orders worth Rs 500 crore:

    Man Industries has received new orders in both domestic and export markets in oil & gas as well as water segments worth approximately Rs 500 crore," the company said in an exchange filing.

    At 10:26 hrs Man Industries (India) was quoting at Rs 83.55, up Rs 4.45, or 5.63 percent on the BSE.

  • March 22, 2021 / 10:24 AM IST

    Goldman Sachs retains sell on Tata Motors

    Tata Motors share price was down over a percent on March 22 after Goldman Sachs retained its sell call on the stock.

    The global research firm has maintained its sell call on the stock but has raised the target to Rs 241 from Rs 175 per share. The research firm believes that its 70 percent share price rise this year has overshot fundamentals, according to a CNBC-TV18 report.

