Closing Bell: Nifty slips below 17,200, Sensex tanks 897 pts; all sectors in the red

March 13, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Sr VP Research at Mehta Equities

Neither bear nor Bulls, Indian markets are stuck in the hands of kangaroos. In a kangaroo kind of market mood, the market changes value and “bounce up and down” over a period without any stable rising or declining trends. If this continues, technically the fall could extend its slide down toward the 17000 mark and any close below 17000 we can see 16800 levels.

Looking at the market mood, there are few factors resulting from the selloff with low to no positive triggers in Indian markets, global uncertainty in banking sector after SVB issues and El Nino effect for 2023 which could raise concern over rural demand and Nifty earnings.

As per market reports, El Nino, whenever it has occurred, has left a considerable impact on rains in India, leading to below normal rainfall across the country. The probability has been set at a fairly high level approximately 55-60% and it’s expected to set in between June-December 2023 as per market reports and this stands true, there would be drought like situations too due to the phenomenon leading to crop loss, resulting in rising food prices and inflation again.