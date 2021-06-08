Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

June 08, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

Market on Monday

Strong market momentum helps Nifty50 register a fresh record high of 15,773 on Monday amid easing restrictions announced by various States. Both Sensex, and Nifty50 hit a fresh record closing high.

Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 228 points to 52,328 while the Nifty50 was up 81 points to close at 15,751.

Sectorally, the rally was seen in utilities, power, infrastructure, telecom, and energy space while some profit-taking was visible in realty, finance and metals.

On the broader markets front – the S&P BSE Mid-cap index was up 0.78 percent, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index gained 1.3 percent.