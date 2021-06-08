MARKET NEWS

June 08, 2021 / 07:53 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 15,817 level on the Singaporean Exchange. Asian indices were trading flat, while US markets ended mixed.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex52,328.51228.46 +0.44%
    Nifty 5015,751.6581.40 +0.52%
    Nifty Bank35,443.65152.00 +0.43%
    Nifty 50 15,751.65 81.40 (0.52%)
    Mon, Jun 07, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy20743.95375.90 +1.85%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5315.50-23.65 -0.44%


  • June 08, 2021 / 08:01 AM IST

    Asian Markets trade flat:

    Asian Markets trade flat:
  • June 08, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

    Crude Updates:

    Oil prices lost more ground on Tuesday as concerns about the fragile state of the global recovery in demand for crude and fuels were heightened by data showing China's oil imports fell in May.

  • June 08, 2021 / 07:36 AM IST

    Wall Street ends mixed:

    The S&P 500 ended a languid session slightly in the red on Monday, with investors standing by on news of a global minimum corporate tax rate, lingering inflation fears, and a lack of market-moving economic news.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 126.15 points, or 0.36%, to 34,630.24; the S&P 500 lost 3.37 points, or 0.08%, at 4,226.52; and the Nasdaq Composite added 67.23 points, or 0.49%, at 13,881.72.

  • June 08, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 37.50 points or 0.24 percent. The Nifty futures were trading higher around 15,817 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • June 08, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Market on Monday

    Strong market momentum helps Nifty50 register a fresh record high of 15,773 on Monday amid easing restrictions announced by various States. Both Sensex, and Nifty50 hit a fresh record closing high.

    Let’s look at the final tally on D-Street – the S&P BSE Sensex rose 228 points to 52,328 while the Nifty50 was up 81 points to close at 15,751.

    Sectorally, the rally was seen in utilities, power, infrastructure, telecom, and energy space while some profit-taking was visible in realty, finance and metals.

    On the broader markets front – the S&P BSE Mid-cap index was up 0.78 percent, and the S&P BSE Small-cap index gained 1.3 percent.

  • June 08, 2021 / 07:29 AM IST

    Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 

    Hello Readers. Kickstart your day with Buffett's famous quote: 
  • June 08, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.
