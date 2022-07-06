Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher with Nifty around 15,900; autos gain, metals drag

July 06, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

There are lots of signals from markets: Brent crude crashed to near $100 a barrel, dollar index rose above 106, rupee again depreciated to an all-time low, euro is at 20-year low to the dollar and, perhaps most importantly from Indian market perspective, FIIs turned buyers after a long gap.

While crude crash along with corrections in other commodities like metals is a bearish signal indicating increasing possibility of recession in the US, commodity crash is positive for the Indian economy and FIIs turning buyers is a bullish signal for Indian equity market.

It is important to watch whether these signals are one offs or will they sustain.

With valuations reaching fair levels, investors can buy high-quality stocks in a calibrated manner. Stocks that FPIs sell like financials and IT are good segments to bet now.