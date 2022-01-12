MARKET NEWS

January 12, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex reclaims 61,000, Nifty above 18,100; Infosys, TCS, Wipro, TTML in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the green with Metal and Realty indices up 1 percent each. Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Coal India, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among major gainers on the Nifty.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,899.55282.66 +0.47%
    Nifty 5018,147.5591.80 +0.51%
    Nifty Bank38,676.25234.05 +0.61%
    Nifty 50 18,147.55 91.80 (0.51%)
    Wed, Jan 12, 2022
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Hindalco497.6011.25 +2.31%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Cipla906.30-9.65 -1.05%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5689.7579.40 +1.42%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Pharma13822.80-31.45 -0.23%


  • January 12, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

    Nifty Metal index added 1 percent led by the NMDC, NALCO, APL Apollo Tubes

  • January 12, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

    Delta Corp Q3 earnings:

    Casinos and hotels operator Delta Corp has clocked significant growth in earnings for the quarter ended December 2021, with consolidated profit at Rs 70.38 crore, up multi-fold on a low base of last year.

    The company had recorded a profit of Rs 1.28 crore in the December 2020 quarter and posted a loss of Rs 22.57 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

    Consolidated revenue from operations jumped to Rs 247.22 crore in Q3FY22, doubled from Rs 120.82 crore in the year-ago period and jumped more than three-fold compared to Rs 74.72 crore revenue recorded in the September 2021 quarter.

    Delta Corp was quoting at Rs 292.80, up Rs 10.10, or 3.57 percent on the BSE.

  • January 12, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

  • January 12, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on strong note January 12 with Nifty above 18,100 and Sensex retesting 61000 level.

    At 09:15 hrs IST, the Sensex was up 380.57 points or 0.63% at 60997.46, and the Nifty was up 111 points or 0.61% at 18166.80. About 1773 shares have advanced, 343 shares declined, and 70 shares are unchanged.

    Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Coal India, Tata Steel and Sun Pharma were among major gainers on the Nifty.

  • January 12, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

    Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities:

    Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a positive note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Both European and US markets closed in green. Asian markets are giving strong positive signals. B

    Stupendous earning season outlook along with positive expectations from annual budget is driving the markets despite the exponential rise in covid cases in the country.   

    On the technical front, the key resistance levels for Nifty50 are 18100 followed by 18150 and on the downside 17990 followed by 17920 can act as strong support. Key resistance and support levels for Bank Nifty are 38620 and 38150 respectively.

  • January 12, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session amid positive global cues.

    At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was up 480.34 points or 0.79% at 61097.23, and the Nifty was up 115.20 points or 0.64% at 18171.00.

  • January 12, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST

    ICICI Direct

    Indian markets are likely to open gap up tracking strong global cues after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured investors that the central bank will tackle inflation to extend the economic expansion.

    US markets ended higher tracking gains across technology stocks amid positive news inflows.

  • January 12, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

    Inflation poses a major threat to job market, will raise interest rates if we have to: Fed's Powell

    Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged Tuesday that high inflation has emerged as a serious threat to the Federal Reserve's goal of helping put more Americans back to work and that the Fed will raise rates more than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices.

    If we have to raise interest rates more over time, we will, Powell said during a hearing of the Senate Banking Committee, which is considering his nomination for a second four-year term. Fed officials have forecast three increases in the their benchmark short-term rate this year, though some economists say they envision four rate hikes in 2022.

  • January 12, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST

    Tata Teleservices approves conversion of interest on AGR dues into equity

    Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, a Tata Group company, on January 11 approved the conversion of interest payable on its deferred adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into equity, following a similar step taken by Vodafone Idea earlier in the day.

    “It is expected that the government will hold approximately 9.5 percent of the total outstanding shares of the company” following the conversion, TTML said in a stock exchange filing after the markets closed.

    The net present value of the interest is expected to be about Rs 850 crore and is subject to confirmation by the Department of Telecommunications. The conversion of the interest amount to equity will imply dilution of all existing shareholders, including the promoters, the company said.

  • January 12, 2022 / 08:34 AM IST

    Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

    Investors continue to monitor the impact of central bank’s tightening of their monetary policies and the spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant. In the previous two decades, there have been two periods when the Fed has raised interest rates (Jun’04-Jun’06) and (Dec’16-Dec’18). The Nifty has performed well in those two periods, despite rate increases by the Fed. 

    Going forward we expect market to remain steady on back of expectation of strong corporate earnings season, upcoming budget and positive macroeconomic data. The key risk in the near term might be any changes by government in restriction norms due to rising cases.
     

