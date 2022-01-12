Market LIVE Updates: Sensex reclaims 61,000, Nifty above 18,100; Infosys, TCS, Wipro, TTML in focus

January 12, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

Delta Corp Q3 earnings:

Casinos and hotels operator Delta Corp has clocked significant growth in earnings for the quarter ended December 2021, with consolidated profit at Rs 70.38 crore, up multi-fold on a low base of last year.

The company had recorded a profit of Rs 1.28 crore in the December 2020 quarter and posted a loss of Rs 22.57 crore in the September 2021 quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations jumped to Rs 247.22 crore in Q3FY22, doubled from Rs 120.82 crore in the year-ago period and jumped more than three-fold compared to Rs 74.72 crore revenue recorded in the September 2021 quarter.

Delta Corp was quoting at Rs 292.80, up Rs 10.10, or 3.57 percent on the BSE.