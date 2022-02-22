Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 17K, Sensex tanks 1,000 pts on Ukraine crisis; all sectors in red

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
BSE Realty index declines 2 percent dragged by the DLF, Sunteck Realty, Brigade Enterprises
BSE Capital Goods index sheds 2.6 percent dragged by the Elgi Equipments, HEG, Praj Industries
Oil price set to test fresh peaks barring Iran breakthrough
Dhani Services locked at 20% lower circuit
Nifty PSU Bank index falls 2 percent dragged by the Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank
USDINR to slip into 74.30-74.80 over the near term: Anindya Banerjee
All the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex are in red in the early trade
Vedanta may rise on discovery of new oil field
Indian markets are likely to open gap down tracking mixed global cues: ICICI Direct
These stocks under F&O Ban on NSE
S.Korea stocks tumble as Ukraine crisis worsens
Below 17057, expect waterfall selling in Nifty: Prashanth Tapse
Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on February 22
We don’t expect volatility to cool down until the geo-political issues resolved: Siddhartha Khemka
Russia now has right to build military bases in eastern Ukraine
Japan likely to join any US-led sanctions on Russia
EU says it will impose Russia sanctions amid Ukraine crisis
Tokyo stocks down on Ukraine crisis, oil prices rise
Gold hits near nine-month high as Ukraine crisis deepens
UN chief calls Russia's decision violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity
Asian markets trade weak with Nikkei and Hang Seng down 2% each
Oil leaps, stocks slide as Russia moves on Ukraine
Futures tumble as Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions
SGX Nifty indicates a gap-down opening for the Indian indices:
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|56,757.20
|-926.39
|-1.61%
|Nifty 50
|16,934.10
|-272.55
|-1.58%
|Nifty Bank
|37,110.95
|-574.65
|-1.52%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|ONGC
|164.55
|1.15
|+0.70%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|TCS
|3,604.85
|-114.55
|-3.08%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|35796.90
|-403.40
|-1.11%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty PSU Bank
|2717.85
|-68.70
|-2.47%
Efforts by governments to drive an economic rebound are likely to add strain to tight oil supplies and could send prices to fresh peaks, unless international talks end sanctions on Tehran and lead to a surge in Iranian exports.
Nervousness of possible disruption of exports from major oil producer Russia as it masses troops on neighbouring Ukraine's border has already helped to push oil prices to their highest since 2014.
At around $95 a barrel, international crude prices are a way off the all-time peak of more than $147 hit in July 2008.
However, as in 2008, when it took only five months to soar from roughly current levels to the record, the world is seeing fast economic growth, tight supplies and a lack of spare capacity to provide a cushion against geopolitical shocks.
Buzzing:
Shares of Dhani Services Ltd plunged further. The stock dropped another 20% lower circuit. In the last three weeks it fallen over 46%.
According to Moneycontrol news, over the last few days, some users of the Dhani Loans and Services app started complaining about unknown parties misusing their PAN card details to seek loans on the platform.
Alleging that their PAN card details were used by unknown people to avail loans via Dhani, some have complained that they are facing show-cause notices by collection agents for loans they never took.
Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities:
USDINR spot closed 15 paise lower at 74.50, due to exporter sales and carry trade bets.
Global risk sentiment remain fragile and USDINR may also face stiff RBI intervention at lower levels. Therefore we expect USDINR to slip into a range over the near term: 74.30-74.80 on spot.
VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:
Escalations in Ukraine tensions with Russia recognising two pro-Russian rebel regions have aggravated the crisis. The economic consequences are already visible in higher crude and gold prices. The situation remains fluid; we don't know whether the tensions will escalate or be contained from now on.
The biggest macro headwind for India is crude racing to USD 97. The inflationary consequence of this will force the RBI to abandon its dovish monetary stance.
Globally stock markets have turned weak. Buying opportunities may emerge in this correction. But investors need not rush-in to buy.
The situation is fluid. FIIs are likely to continue selling. This will continue to depress the prices of some high quality financials. Nibbling in this segment can be considered.
Market Opens: Indian indices opened gap down on February 22 with Nifty below 17000 tracking weak global markets amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions.
The Sensex was down 984.56 points or 1.71% at 56699.03, and the Nifty was down 281.20 points or 1.63% at 16925.50. About 254 shares have advanced, 1932 shares declined, and 48 shares are unchanged.
Dr Reddy’s Labs, L&T, Asian Paints, TCS and UPL were among major losers on the Nifty, while only gainer was ONGC.
Vedanta may rise on discovery of new oil field
Shares of Vedanta will likely rise later today after the company said it made a discovery of an oil field in Barmer, Rajasthan.
The discovery of the oil field comes as global crude oil prices have surged more than 20 percent this year to hit their seven-year high of $97 per barrel.
Vedanta had received the block under the Open Acreage Licencing Policy and this is the third hydrocarbon discovery notified by the company under the policy.
ICICI Direct
Indian markets are likely to open gap down tracking mixed global cues, led by rising Russia-Ukraine tensions and its impact on crude prices.
US markets were closed on Monday on account of President’s Day.