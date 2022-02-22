Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 17K, Sensex tanks 1,000 pts on Ukraine crisis; all sectors in red

February 22, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

Oil price set to test fresh peaks barring Iran breakthrough

Efforts by governments to drive an economic rebound are likely to add strain to tight oil supplies and could send prices to fresh peaks, unless international talks end sanctions on Tehran and lead to a surge in Iranian exports.

Nervousness of possible disruption of exports from major oil producer Russia as it masses troops on neighbouring Ukraine's border has already helped to push oil prices to their highest since 2014.

At around $95 a barrel, international crude prices are a way off the all-time peak of more than $147 hit in July 2008.

However, as in 2008, when it took only five months to soar from roughly current levels to the record, the world is seeing fast economic growth, tight supplies and a lack of spare capacity to provide a cushion against geopolitical shocks.