English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 22, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty below 17K, Sensex tanks 1,000 pts on Ukraine crisis; all sectors in red

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading in the red with power, IT, metal, capital goods, realty and PSU bank indices down 2 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices also down 2 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex56,757.20-926.39 -1.61%
      Nifty 5016,934.10-272.55 -1.58%
      Nifty Bank37,110.95-574.65 -1.52%
      Nifty 50 16,934.10 -272.55 (-1.58%)
      Tue, Feb 22, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      ONGC164.551.15 +0.70%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      TCS3,604.85-114.55 -3.08%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG35796.90-403.40 -1.11%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank2717.85-68.70 -2.47%


    • February 22, 2022 / 09:57 AM IST

      BSE Realty index declined 2 percent dragged by the DLF, Sunteck Realty, Brigade Enterprises

      BSE Realty index declined 2 percent dragged by the DLF, Sunteck Realty, Brigade Enterprises
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 22, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

      BSE Capital Goods index shed 2.6 percent dragged by the Elgi Equipments, HEG, Praj Industries:

      BSE Capital Goods index shed 2.6 percent dragged by the Elgi Equipments, HEG, Praj Industries:
    • February 22, 2022 / 09:47 AM IST

      Oil price set to test fresh peaks barring Iran breakthrough

      Efforts by governments to drive an economic rebound are likely to add strain to tight oil supplies and could send prices to fresh peaks, unless international talks end sanctions on Tehran and lead to a surge in Iranian exports.

      Nervousness of possible disruption of exports from major oil producer Russia as it masses troops on neighbouring Ukraine's border has already helped to push oil prices to their highest since 2014.

      At around $95 a barrel, international crude prices are a way off the all-time peak of more than $147 hit in July 2008.

      However, as in 2008, when it took only five months to soar from roughly current levels to the record, the world is seeing fast economic growth, tight supplies and a lack of spare capacity to provide a cushion against geopolitical shocks.

    • February 22, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      Shares of Dhani Services Ltd plunged further. The stock dropped another 20% lower circuit. In the last three weeks it fallen over 46%. 

      According to Moneycontrol news, over the last few days, some users of the Dhani Loans and Services app started complaining about unknown parties misusing their PAN card details to seek loans on the platform. 

      Alleging that their PAN card details were used by unknown people to avail loans via Dhani, some have complained that they are facing show-cause notices by collection agents for loans they never took.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 22, 2022 / 09:36 AM IST

      Nifty PSU Bank index fell 2 percent dragged by the Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank

      Nifty PSU Bank index fell 2 percent dragged by the Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank
    • February 22, 2022 / 09:32 AM IST

      Anindya Banerjee, DVP, Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities:
       
      USDINR spot closed 15 paise lower at 74.50, due to exporter sales and carry trade bets.

      Global risk sentiment remain fragile and USDINR may also face stiff RBI intervention at lower levels. Therefore we expect USDINR to slip into a range over the near term: 74.30-74.80 on spot.

    • February 22, 2022 / 09:24 AM IST

      VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      Escalations in Ukraine tensions with Russia recognising two pro-Russian rebel regions have aggravated the crisis. The economic consequences are already visible in higher crude and gold prices. The situation remains fluid; we don't know whether the tensions will escalate or be contained from now on. 

      The biggest macro headwind for India is crude racing to USD 97. The inflationary consequence of this will force the RBI to abandon its dovish monetary stance. 

      Globally stock markets have turned weak. Buying opportunities may emerge in this correction. But investors need not rush-in to buy. 
      The situation is fluid. FIIs are likely to continue selling. This will continue to depress the prices of some high quality financials. Nibbling in this segment can be considered.

    • February 22, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

      All the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex are in red in the early trade:

      All the 30 stocks on the BSE Sensex are in red in the early trade:
    • February 22, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened gap down on February 22 with Nifty below 17000 tracking weak global markets amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions.

      The Sensex was down 984.56 points or 1.71% at 56699.03, and the Nifty was down 281.20 points or 1.63% at 16925.50. About 254 shares have advanced, 1932 shares declined, and 48 shares are unchanged.

      Dr Reddy’s Labs, L&T, Asian Paints, TCS and UPL were among major losers on the Nifty, while only gainer was ONGC.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 22, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

      Vedanta may rise on discovery of new oil field
       
      Shares of Vedanta will likely rise later today after the company said it made a discovery of an oil field in Barmer, Rajasthan.
       
      The discovery of the oil field comes as global crude oil prices have surged more than 20 percent this year to hit their seven-year high of $97 per barrel.
       
      Vedanta had received the block under the Open Acreage Licencing Policy and this is the third hydrocarbon discovery notified by the company under the policy.

    • February 22, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

      ICICI Direct
       
      Indian markets are likely to open gap down tracking mixed global cues, led by rising Russia-Ukraine tensions and its impact on crude prices.

      US markets were closed on Monday on account of President’s Day.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.