Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; Gail ONGC top gainers, PSU banks in focus

February 18, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

Gail India share price gained 5 percent on February 18 after the company approved a share buyback plan.

The company is going to open its buyback programme on February 25 for up to 6,97,56,641 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing 1.55 percent of the number of equity shares in the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company.

The share buyback will close on March 10.

The company will buy back shares from all the existing shareholders/ beneficial owners of equity shares of the company as on the record date—January 28, 2021—on a proportionate basis through the “tender offer” process at a price of Rs 150 per equity share for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 1,046.35 crore.