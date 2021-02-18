MARKET NEWS

February 18, 2021 / 10:02 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; Gail ONGC top gainers, PSU banks in focus

PSU Bank index rose nearly 4 percent, while metal, IT and energy indices added 1 percent each.

  • February 18, 2021 / 09:59 AM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index added nearly 4 percent supported by the Central Bank of India, IOB, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, Union Bank of India:

  • February 18, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Oil prices extend gains:

    Oil prices rose as much as a dollar on Thursday, extending this week’s gains and hitting 13-month highs, as a cold snap sweeping Texas and surrounding regions shut at least a fifth of U.S. refining output and a million barrels of crude production.

  • February 18, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Gail India share price gained 5 percent on February 18 after the company approved a share buyback plan.

    The company is going to open its buyback programme on February 25 for up to 6,97,56,641 fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each, representing 1.55 percent of the number of equity shares in the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company.

    The share buyback will close on March 10.

    The company will buy back shares from all the existing shareholders/ beneficial owners of equity shares of the company as on the record date—January 28, 2021—on a proportionate basis through the “tender offer” process at a price of Rs 150 per equity share for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 1,046.35 crore.

  • February 18, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex:

  • February 18, 2021 / 09:25 AM IST

    Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

    Although the market has broken a significant base at 15240/51850, it has not fallen further, which indicates to us that the market has opened a window of consolidation. We could see the market trade between 15330/52150 and 14950/51250 levels for one or two days. Below 15170/51550 levels, Nifty could fall to 15080/51350 or 14980/51250 levels.

    A decisive break of 15330/51330, would result in a sharp pullback to 15450/52500 levels. The strategy should be to buy in deep panic around 15000/51200 levels with a stop loss at 14900/50900 levels. The metal stocks should be on the watch list.

  • February 18, 2021 / 09:17 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened flat on February 18 on the back of mixed global cues.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 12.92 points or 0.02% at 51,690.91, and the Nifty was down 2.20 points or 0.01% at 15,206.70. About 862 shares have advanced, 346 shares declined, and 61 shares are unchanged.

  • February 18, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    ICICI dierct

    Indian markets are likely to see a positive opening tracking optimism over growth and earnings recovery despite weak global cues. However, global news flows and sector specific development will be key monitorables. US markets ended mixed amid release of better-than-expected macroeconomic data, concerns over inflation and losses in tech stocks

  • February 18, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading flat with positive bias in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 11.16 points or 0.02% at 51,714.99, and the Nifty was up 77.90 points or 0.51% at 15,286.80.

Video of the day

