December 30, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower on expiry day amid mixed global cues; BPCL in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading marginally lower around 17,200 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:50 IST. Asian markets are trading mixed after Dow, S&P close at record highs.

    Nifty 50 17,161.50 -52.10 (-0.30%)
  • December 30, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICI Direct

    Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to positive note on the back of mixed Asian cues as investors are contemplating the implications of Omicron Coronavirus variant, declining stimulus and elevated inflation stocked by supply-chain bottlenecks.

    US markets ended marginally higher amid release of macroeconomic data.

  • December 30, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 88.63 points or 0.15% at 57895.12, and the Nifty was down 81.40 points or 0.47% at 17132.20.

  • December 30, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

    Oil rises as fuel demand holds up despite surge in Omicron cases

    Oil prices rose on Thursday to extend several consecutive days of gains, buoyed by data showing U.S. fuel demand holding up well despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections.

    Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.40 a barrel at 0217 GMT, climbing for a fourth day in a row.

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.79 a barrel for a seventh straight session of gains.

  • December 30, 2021 / 08:48 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 975.23 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased shares worth Rs 1,006.93 crore in the Indian equity market on December 29, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • December 30, 2021 / 08:39 AM IST

    Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities 

    Benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flat note as suggested by trends on SGX Nifty. Dow Jones closed in green yesterday inching towards its all-time high. European markets were mixed with UK markets closing in green while German and French Indices closing in slight red. Asian markets are also trading flattish in the early Thursday trade. 

    On the technical front, we believe it is very critical for Nifty to sustain above 17100-17200 levels for a few sessions which would ultimately lead the index to 17500 levels in near term.  

    Immediate support and resistance in Nifty 50 are 17000 and 17400 respectively. Bank Nifty immediate support and resistance are 34500 and 35500 respectively.

  • December 30, 2021 / 08:35 AM IST

    #Dollar, yen soft in thin trading

    The dollar and yen were at the low end of their recent ranges in thin holiday trading on Thursday, having fallen overnight as investors favoured riskier currencies along with equities.

    The moves seemed to be linked to recent improved sentiment as many governments resist imposing new, widespread lockdowns, even as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus surges.

    Reuters data shows global COVID-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven-days.

    The euro was at $1.1352 in early Asian trading, after gaining 0.35% and touching a one-month high the day before.

    The sterling was at 1.3500, its highest since Nov. 19 after a 0.44% overnight gain.

  • December 30, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices on December 30

    Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on December 30, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers. The fuel rates have been static after the highest-ever excise duty cut by the Centre to bring down retail prices from record highs.

    The government had cut the duty on petrol by Rs 5 per litre and that on diesel by Rs 10 a litre on November 3. Following this, many states and union territories cut local sales tax or value-added tax (VAT) to give further relief to consumers.

  • December 30, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST

    Gold holds above $1,800:

    Gold prices steadied above the key $1,800per ounce level on Thursday as a weak US dollar, which makesbullion attractive for holders of other currencies, balancedpressure from firm Treasury yields which erode the metal'sappeal.

    Spot gold was steady at $1,803.03 per ounce by 0059GMT. US gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,804.30.

    Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields firmed near aone-month peak, raising the opportunity cost of holdingnon-interest paying gold.

