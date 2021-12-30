Market LIVE Updates: Indices open lower on expiry day amid mixed global cues; BPCL in focus

December 30, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

Oil rises as fuel demand holds up despite surge in Omicron cases

Oil prices rose on Thursday to extend several consecutive days of gains, buoyed by data showing U.S. fuel demand holding up well despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections.

Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.40 a barrel at 0217 GMT, climbing for a fourth day in a row.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.3%, to $76.79 a barrel for a seventh straight session of gains.