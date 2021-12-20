Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1,700 pts, Nifty below 16,500 on Omicron worries; banks, realty drag

December 20, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST

Royal Enfield recalls 26,300 units of Classic 350 on potentially faulty brakes

Eicher Motors, which owns the iconic Royal Enfield brand, has recalled 26,399 units of its most popular motorcycle Classic 350, according to the Economic Times.

In a statement sent to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturer’s Association, the company cited a potential brake issue, and said the recall was a precautionary measure.

The issue pertains to a J1A motorcycle produced between September 1 and December 5.

Eicher Motors was quoting at Rs 2,397.80, down Rs 64.55, or 2.62 percent.