December 20, 2021 / 01:12 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Sensex tumbles 1,700 pts, Nifty below 16,500 on Omicron worries; banks, realty drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE midcap and smallcap indices down 4 percent each. All the sectoral indices are trading in the red with auto, bank, metal, realty, oil & gas, power indices down 3-6 percent.

  • December 20, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index fell nearly 5 percent dragged by the Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of India

  • December 20, 2021 / 01:02 PM IST

    Market at 1 PM

    Benchmark indices extended the fall and trading at day's low level with Nifty around 16450.

    The Sensex was down 1,723.80 points or 3.02% at 55287.94, and the Nifty was down 534.10 points or 3.14% at 16451.10. About 488 shares have advanced, 2684 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged.

  • December 20, 2021 / 12:52 PM IST

    Nifty PSU Bank index fell nearly 5 percent dragged by the Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Bank of India

  • December 20, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST

    Royal Enfield recalls 26,300 units of Classic 350 on potentially faulty brakes

    Eicher Motors, which owns the iconic Royal Enfield brand, has recalled 26,399 units of its most popular motorcycle Classic 350, according to the Economic Times.

    In a statement sent to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturer’s Association, the company cited a potential brake issue, and said the recall was a precautionary measure.

    The issue pertains to a J1A motorcycle produced between September 1 and December 5.

    Eicher Motors was quoting at Rs 2,397.80, down Rs 64.55, or 2.62 percent.

  • December 20, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST

    Precision Camshafts clarifies on queries by Ministry Of Corporate Affairs

    Precision Camshafts has clarified that the queries are on basic and routine information of the company related to accounts of earlier years and statutory registers, etc. 

    The company in process of providing all the necessary information to authority. The company will keep all the stakeholders updated on this matter to ensure that stakeholders have complete trust on company, confidence and its wellbeing, company said in its release. 

    Precision Camshafts was quoting at Rs 130.70, down Rs 14.90, or 10.23 percent.

  • December 20, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST

    Yash Gupta, Equity Research Analyst, Angel One:

    Shriram Properties IPO opens at Rs 95, which is a discount of 19.5% to its issue price of Rs 118. Currently, the company is trading at price to book value of 1.83 times, which is attractive compared to other listing residential developers. 

    We suggest investors to hold the stock if they have received the allotment and investor who has not received the allotment can buy at the current price.

  • December 20, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST

    TVS Motor Company partners with what3words:

    TVS Motor Company has announced the integration of the innovative location technology, what3words into its customer app – TVS Connect. Beginning today, TVS Connect users can share and navigate to any location using three simple words. Illustrative of its industry-leading commitment to a superior customer experience through technology prowess, TVS Motor Company has become the first Indian two-wheeler manufacturer to bring this unique addressing system to its customers, as per the cmpany's press release. 

    TVS Motor Company was quoting at Rs 599.80, down Rs 16.10, or 2.61 percent.

  • December 20, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Benchmark indices remained under pressure with Nifty around 16550 and Sensex down 1400 points.

    The Sensex was down 1,403.27 points or 2.46% at 55608.47, and the Nifty was down 425.50 points or 2.51% at 16559.70. About 543 shares have advanced, 2592 shares declined, and 96 shares are unchanged.

  • December 20, 2021 / 11:56 AM IST

    Around 70 stocks trading at 52-week low including HDFC Asset Management Company, Gillette India, DCB Bank, Exide Industries: Click for More

  • December 20, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST

    BSE Midcap index fell 3 percent dragged by the AU Small Finance Bank, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Astral:

  • December 20, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST

    ITI receives work order from Tamil Nadu government worth Rs 433 crore

    ITI has received a work order from TANFINET (Tamil Nadu Fibrenet Corporation Limited) (A Govt. of Tamil Nadu Undertaking) regarding BharatNet Phase-II in Tamil Nadu for Package D. The value of the contract is Rs 432.97 crore and has to be implemented within a time period of 360 days, followed by three years for operations & maintenance from the date of ‘Project Go-Live’ in accordance with the delivery schedules, company said in the press release.

    ITI was quoting at Rs 112.25, down Rs 0.80, or 0.71 percent on the BSE.

