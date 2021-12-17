Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend losses, Nifty around 17,000; auto, realty, banks top drag

December 17, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST

Hemant Kanawala, Head – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance:



US Fed’s pivot towards an hawkish stance and an aggressive timeline for tapering of asset purchases as well as rate hikes will in the near term shape the trajectory of markets, rupee and global flows.

With liquidity normalising in US and expected normalisation of India’s monetary policy in due course, we expect equity prices to remain under pressure.

However, earnings trajectory so far has been strong with 5 out of last 6 quarters reporting an earnings beat leading upward revision in earnings. While strength in earnings will provide downside protection, upside will be capped in light of liquidity withdrawal, keeping markets range bound in near term.