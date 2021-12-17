MARKET NEWS

English
Market LIVE Updates
December 17, 2021 / 12:55 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices extend losses, Nifty around 17,000; auto, realty, banks top drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, auto, realty and bank indices down 2 percent each, while oil & gas, metal, FMCG, capital goods, power indices fall 1 percent each. However, IT index up more than 1 percent.

    Sensex57,230.94-670.20 -1.16%
    Nifty 5017,043.75-204.65 -1.19%
    Nifty Bank35,869.05-679.60 -1.86%
    Infosys1,826.5054.90 +3.10%
    IndusInd Bank892.85-35.45 -3.82%
    Nifty IT36700.70540.40 +1.49%
    Nifty PSU Bank2607.75-69.15 -2.58%


  • December 17, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST

    Hemant Kanawala, Head – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance:
     
    US Fed’s pivot towards an hawkish stance and an aggressive timeline for tapering of asset purchases as well as rate hikes will in the near term shape the trajectory of markets, rupee and global flows. 

    With liquidity normalising in US and expected normalisation of India’s monetary policy in due course, we expect equity prices to remain under pressure. 

    However, earnings trajectory so far has been strong with 5 out of last 6 quarters reporting an earnings beat leading upward revision in earnings. While strength in earnings will provide downside protection, upside will be capped in light of liquidity withdrawal, keeping markets range bound in near term.

  • December 17, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST

    Nifty Bank index slipped 2 percent dragged by the IndusInd Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank

  • December 17, 2021 / 12:19 PM IST

    Nish Bhatt, Founder & CEO, Millwood Kane International

    The end of easy money or Quantitative Easing is near as the Bank of England - one of the major central banks among G7 countries decided to hike rates. The move was unexpected, but commendable given the BoE is paying heed to the rising inflation whose last print stood at a decade high (over 5%) and as per BoE's forecast, it may rise to 6% by April 2022. 

    Keeping inflation in check is imperative given that the country is already facing the threat of a major spread of the Omicron variant of COVID19. Central banks need to stay ahead of the curve, take unpopular decisions to balance growth and risk that is required during such times.

    The ECB deciding to keep rates unchanged is on expected lines, but it provided a glide path to end its QE program. This reflects its confidence in the underlying strength of the economic recovery of the bloc.

  • December 17, 2021 / 12:12 PM IST

    HP Adhesives IPO subscribed 10.88 times on final day

    The initial public offering of HP Adhesives continued to receive strong response from investors, and was subscribed 10.97 times on December 17, the final day of bidding. It garnered bids for 2.75 crore  equity shares against the IPO size of 25.28 lakh shares.

    There has been strong demand for the issue from retail investors as their reserved portion was subscribed 50.11 times.

    The part set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 5.28 times, while qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 60 percent of the allotted quota.

  • December 17, 2021 / 12:10 PM IST

    Supriya Lifescience IPO subscribed 3.12 times on day 2

    The public issue of Supriya Lifescience, one of the key manufacturers of active pharmaceutical ingredients  in India, has been subscribed 3.12 times, so far, on December 17, the second day of bidding.

    Investors bought 4.53 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.45 crore equity shares.

    Retail investors continue to provide strong support to the company's maiden public offer, as their reserved portion was subscribed 15. 72 times.

    Non-institutional investors bid for 97 percent of the portion set aside for them, while qualified institutional buyers are yet to bid for the offer.

  • December 17, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Benchmark indices extended the losses and trading near the day's low with Nifty near 17000.

    The Sensex was down 793.78 points or 1.37% at 57,107.36, and the Nifty was down 239.20 points or 1.39% at 17,009.20. About 863 shares have advanced, 2148 shares declined, and 76 shares are unchanged.

  • December 17, 2021 / 11:51 AM IST

    Shriram Properties IPO indicates a tepid listing on December 20

    South India-based mid-market and affordable housing developer Shriram Properties Ltd, which launched its first public issue on December 8, will list its shares on December 20.

    The Shriram group company is among the top five residential real estate developers in South India in terms of the number of units launched between 2012 and the third quarter of 2021 across Tier-I cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

    Market experts say that this is an indication that investors might be able to score some listing gains at the time of listing of shares.

  • December 17, 2021 / 11:46 AM IST

    Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart:

    The timing of RateGain IPO doesn't fit despite most of the IPOs are witnessing a handsome return because Covid is hurting its business in the near term while worry of omicron variant is another challenge. 

    Long term outlook of the company is promising therefore long-term investors can stay invested while those who applied for listing gain can keep SL of 330. New investors can look for entry opportunities at 25-30% correction.

  • December 17, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST

    BSE Realty index fell over 2 percent dragged by the Indiabulls Real Estate, Sobha, Brigade Enterprises

  • December 17, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST

    Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex Advisors

    The Indian Rupee ended its two-week depreciating streak and closed higher at 76.08 yesterday as foreign banks sold dollars on behalf of foreign investors who were withdrawing their investments and also exporters were rushing to cover long-term forwards. 

    The volumes are likely to remain lower compared to a normal day as Public sector banks are on a two-day strike against the government’s move to privatize several public banks. Today, the Rupee is likely to peg in the range of 75.90 to 76.40. 

