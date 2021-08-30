Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening; Bharti Airtel in focus

August 30, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices on August 30

Petrol and diesel prices remained static across metros for the sixth day in a row on August 30. With no change, the petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.49 a litre and diesel at Rs 88.92 per litre.

In Mumbai, petrol continues to retail at Rs 107.52 a litre. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 96.48 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

The fuel prices remain unchanged in Kolkata too, where a litre of petrol and diesel prices were Rs 101.82 and 91.98, respectively.