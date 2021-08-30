MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Live now
auto refresh
August 30, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher in the pre-opening; Bharti Airtel in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 16,817 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 8:30 IST. Asian markets are trading higher tracking positive US markets.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex56,310.40185.68 +0.33%
    Nifty 5016,765.5560.35 +0.36%
    Nifty Bank35,627.800.00 +0.00%
    Nifty 50 16,765.55 60.35 (0.36%)
    Mon, Aug 30, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Gainer details available.
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    No Biggest Loser details available.
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5492.7088.00 +1.63%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank35627.8010.20 +0.03%


  • August 30, 2021 / 09:04 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:

    Indian markets are likely to open on a positive note on the back of positive global cues after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a more dovish tone than expected by investors. US markets ended higher amid Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 30, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading firm in the pre-opening session on the back of positive global cues.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 198.72 points or 0.35% at 56323.44, and the Nifty was up 47 points or 0.28% at 16752.20.

  • August 30, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST

    Wall Street ends higher:

    Wall Street rallied on Friday, pushing the S&P and the Nasdaq to record closing highs for the fourth time this week, as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks at the Jackson Hole Symposium calmed fears over the tapering timetable and sent investors into the weekend in a buying mood.

    All three indexes posted weekly gains.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 242.68 points, or 0.69%, to 35,455.8, the S&P 500 gained 39.37 points, or 0.88%, to 4,509.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 183.69 points, or 1.23%, to 15,129.50.

  • August 30, 2021 / 08:57 AM IST

    Petrol, diesel prices on August 30

    Petrol and diesel prices remained static across metros for the sixth day in a row on August 30. With no change, the petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.49 a litre and diesel at Rs 88.92 per litre.

    In Mumbai, petrol continues to retail at Rs 107.52 a litre. The financial hub, on May 29, became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold for more than Rs 100 per litre. Diesel price also remained unchanged at Rs 96.48 per litre in Maharashtra’s capital.

    The fuel prices remain unchanged in Kolkata too, where a litre of petrol and diesel prices were Rs 101.82 and 91.98, respectively.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 30, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST

    Unmesh Kulkarni, Managing Director Senior Advisor, Julius Baer

    Unmesh Kulkarni, Managing Director Senior Advisor, Julius Baer
  • August 30, 2021 / 08:53 AM IST

    FII and DII data

    Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 778.75 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,646.19 crore in the Indian equity market on August 27, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

  • August 30, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

    MapMyIndia targets Rs 1,200 crore IPO:

    MapMyIndia, a New Delhi-based digital mapping product firm that powers Apple maps, is likely to file the DRHP documents in the next couple of days, according to people familiar with the development.

    The company is targeting IPO of Rs 1,000-1200 crore with a valuation of Rs 5,000-6,000 crore, with the likely filing of documents expected on Monday evening or Tuesday, a source in the know said. The development was first reported by Bloomberg. Read More

  • August 30, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

    Investors Meeting Schedule:

    Investors Meeting Schedule:
  • August 30, 2021 / 08:26 AM IST

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • August 30, 2021 / 08:15 AM IST

    Fed on track to slow aid for economy later this year: Powell

    The Federal Reserve will start dialing back its ultra-low-interest rate policies this year as long as hiring continues to improve, Chair Jerome Powell said Friday, signaling the beginning of the end of the Feds extraordinary response to the pandemic recession. 

    Such a move could lead to higher borrowing costs for mortgages, credit cards and business loans. 

    The Fed has been purchasing $120 billion a month in bonds to lower longer-term interest rates and support borrowing and spending. 
    Powells comments indicate the Fed will likely announce a reduction, or tapering, of those purchases sometime in the final three months of the year.

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.