Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; Tech Mahindra top gainer; IT, FMCG, pharma stocks gain

August 17, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

Vodafone Idea share price continued the fall on the second day on August 17 after weak June quarter numbers.

The share was quoting at Rs 5.89, down Rs 0.08, or 1.34 percent on the BSE after more than 5 percent fall in the previous session.

Vodafone Idea on August 14 reported a loss of Rs 7,319.1 crore for first quarter of FY 2021-22. It also reported its total debt standing at Rs 1.91 lakh crore.