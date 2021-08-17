MARKET NEWS

English
August 17, 2021 / 09:52 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; Tech Mahindra top gainer; IT, FMCG, pharma stocks gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, buying is seen in the pharma, FMCG and IT names, while selling is witnessing in the auto and banking names.

  IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex55,547.58-35.00 -0.06%
    Nifty 5016,553.20-9.85 -0.06%
    Nifty Bank35,808.15-286.35 -0.79%
    Nifty 50 16,553.20 -9.85 (-0.06%)
    Tue, Aug 17, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Tech Mahindra1,415.7547.90 +3.50%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    IndusInd Bank1,001.25-17.75 -1.74%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT32919.50341.55 +1.05%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank2341.55-22.90 -0.97%


  • August 17, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

    Nifty IT index added 1 percent led by the Tech Mahindra, Coforge, Mindtree:

    Nifty IT index added 1 percent led by the Tech Mahindra, Coforge, Mindtree:
  • August 17, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST

    CarTrade Tech IPO share allotment finalised:

    After an overwhelming response to its public issue, CarTrade Tech, a multi-channel auto platform, has finalised the IPO share allotment. Here's how you can check the status:

  • August 17, 2021 / 09:29 AM IST

    Nuvoco Vistas Corporation IPO share allotment expected today:

    After successfully closing its public issue last week, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation will finalise the IPO share allotment today, August 17. Here's how you can check the status:

  • August 17, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Vodafone Idea share price continued the fall on the second day on August 17 after weak June quarter numbers.

    The share was quoting at Rs 5.89, down Rs 0.08, or 1.34 percent on the BSE after more than 5 percent fall in the previous session.

    Vodafone Idea on August 14 reported a loss of Rs 7,319.1 crore for first quarter of FY 2021-22. It also reported its total debt standing at Rs 1.91 lakh crore.

  • August 17, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
  • August 17, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST

    Market Opens: Indian indices opened on negative note on August 17 with Nifty below 16550.

    At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was down 119.91 points or 0.22% at 55462.67, and the Nifty was down 37.80 points or 0.23% at 16525.20. About 897 shares have advanced, 782 shares declined, and 97 shares are unchanged.

  • August 17, 2021 / 09:06 AM IST

    ICICI Direct:
     
    Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note on the back of mixed global cues as traders weighed a record-breaking run in the S&P 500 against concerns that the delta virus variant will choke global growth. US markets ended mixed amid concerns about the outlook of global macroeconomic data and the spread of Covid-19 virus.

  • August 17, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST

    Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.

    At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 181.16 points or 0.33% at 55763.74, and the Nifty was down 28.80 points or 0.17% at 16534.20.

