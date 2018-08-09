Sensex surges from 37K to 38K in 10 sessions; do you own these 15 stocks that gained 20-50%

The Sensex journeyed from 37,000 to 38,000 in just 10 trading sessions. It had hit the 37,000 mark on July 26 for the first time and since then it was a one-way rally for the index which took it to 38,000 levels in intraday trade on August 9.

The Indian market climbed a wall of worries with respect to trade wars brewing between the two biggest economies – US and China – as well as falling rupee-dollar and volatile crude oil prices. But strong earnings lend the much-needed support to markets.

Most stocks that bounced back were mostly beaten down in 2018. Nearly half of the stocks in the BSE 500 index outperformed the Sensex in the same period. The Sensex is up 2.7 percent in the last 10 days while as many as 240 stocks in the BSE 500 index returned over 3 percent. Sixty out of 240 stocks offered double-digit returns (10-60 percent).

Fifteen of 60 stocks rose 20-50 percent in the same period. These include: Kwality, 8K Miles Software Services, Reliance Naval and Engineering, Reliance Communications, Vinati Organics, Welspun India, Inox Leisure and Bharat Electronics.

Strong corporate results have been lending buying support to markets at lower levels. Of the 1,010 companies that have announced their April to June earnings, sales rose around 17 percent on a year-on-year basis. Net profit has been around 14 percent, said a Stewart Mackertich Research report.

Stellar performance has been recorded by private banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). Consumer-related companies like Hindustan Unilever and Dabur registered strong volume growth, clearly indicating underlying strength in the India consumption story.

Small and midcap stocks also contributed to the rally. Over 180 constituents of the BSE Smallcap index returned 10-50 percent in a matter of just 10 trading sessions. Eleven of the 183 stocks, which have posted double-digit returns, delivered over 40 percent return. These include: Electrosteel Steels (up 55 percent), Indosolar (up 54 percent), Kwality (up 54 percent) and 8K Miles Software Services (up 50 percent).In the midcap space, 12 stocks rose 10-33 percent in the same period. These include: Reliance Communications, Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, Bharat Electronics, Adani Power, Rajesh Exports, Torrent Pharmaceuticals and Ashok Leyland.