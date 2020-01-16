Sensex gained 1,000 points in 36 sessions to scale Mt 42K; over 300 stocks up 10-100%

The Sensex crossed 42,000 for the first time as it touched 42,059 in the morning trade on January 16. It took 36 sessions for the index to make the journey from 41,000 (first hit on November 26) to 42,000, but the big movers were the small & midcap stocks.

The Sensex added 1,000 points, rising 2.4 percent, but the BSE Midcap index rose 4.8 percent and the BSE Small-cap index rallied by more than 8 percent in the same period, AceEquity data shows.

The rally can be attributed to positive global cues, reforms initiated by the government to combat falling growth and expectations of reforms from the Budget that will be presented on February 1.

Small & midcaps seem to be getting the maximum attention as most of the stocks in the broader market space have been giving double-digit returns from November 26, 2019.

As many as 314 stocks in the S&P BSE Smallcap index rose 10-100%. These include Bata India, PTC India, DCB Bank, Chambal Fertilisers, Trident, Apollo Pipes, Agro Tech Food, Jaiprakash Power, and Indiabulls Integrated Services.