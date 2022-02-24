English
    SEBI postpones F&O margin rule implementation to May 2, 2022

    Postponement has been done citing requests from various stakeholders.

    Gaurav Sharma
    February 24, 2022 / 06:30 PM IST
    Representative Image: Reuters

    Stock market regulator SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) on February 24 issued an updated circular wherein it has extended the deadline to implement the new systems of compliance pertaining to segregation and monitoring of collateral at client level.

    As per the original notice issued on July 20, 2021 the new compliance framework was supposed to come in force from December 01, 2021 but it had to be postponed due to the fiasco related to Karvy Stockbroking where clients’ shares had been pledged illegally as collateral against loan.

    On November 23, 2021 SEBI had set the date of February 28, 2022 for implementation to happen but the regulator has decided to postpone it once again citing requests from various stakeholders for the postponement of the same. The new date for implementation has now been fixed as May 02, 2022.

    In its original notice issued in July, the regulator had asked the clearing corporations to specify a reporting mechanism that will provide visibility of client-wise collateral, covering both cash and non-cash, at both the broker and clearing corporation level. It had also specified that mechanism should capture disaggregated information on both the segment and asset type of each client collateral.

    It had asked that the web portal facility should be provided by the stock exchanges to allow clients to view the disaggregated collateral reporting by brokers.

    Segregation of client collateral refers to the procedures that enable identification and protection of client collateral from misuse by trading or clearing member and protection from default of such member or other clients

    (More to follow)
    Tags: #F&O) #FnO #Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India)
    first published: Feb 24, 2022 06:30 pm

