Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 11:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sandhar Technologies rises 2% on signing JV agreement with Whetron Electronics

The company will hold 50% of total equity share capital of the proposed JV company and rest will be hold by Whetron Electronics.

Share price of Sandhar Technologies rose 2 percent intraday Monday on signing JV agreement with Whetron Electronics Co.

The company has signed a joint venture agreement with Whetron Electronics Co., Taiwan for manufacturing and selling electronic parts and accessories for the automotive industries in India.

The product line would include rear parking assist system, auto parking, cameras, around view system, driver monitoring system, digital video recorder, blind spot detection, door open alert, lane departure alert, rear cross traffic alert, tyre pressure monitoring system and head up display.

The company will hold 50% of total equity share capital of the proposed JV company and rest will be hold by Whetron Electronics.

At 11:45 hrs Sandhar Technologies was quoting at Rs 402, up Rs 8.30, or 2.11 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 451.30 and 52-week low Rs 305.80 on 15 May, 2018 and 03 April, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 10.92 percent below its 52-week high and 31.46 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 11:53 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

