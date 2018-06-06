RBI Policy Highlights: Bank deposit rates, home loan interest rate may see rise in tranches

KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM RBI MPC POLICY

— The Reserve Bank of India hikes key lending rate or repo rate by 25bps to 6.25%

— Reverse repo rate now stands at 6%; FY19 growth projection retained at 7.4 %

— The central bank projects retail inflation at 4.8-4.9% for April-September, 4.7% in H2 FY18

— It sees major upside risk to the inflation path as crude prices rose 12%

— Says volatile crude oil prices adds uncertainty to its inflation outlook

— RBI expects boost to investments from swift resolution under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code

— Geo-political risks, financial market volatility, trade protectionism to impact domestic growth

— Adherence to budgetary targets by the Centre and states will ease upside risks to the inflation outlook

— All members of the monetary policy committee voted for a 0.25% rate hike

— Next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee on July 31 and August 1