RBI Policy Highlights: Bank deposit rates, home loan interest rate may see rise in tranches

Live now
Jun 06, 2018 06:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM RBI MPC POLICY
— The Reserve Bank of India hikes key lending rate or repo rate by 25bps to 6.25%
— Reverse repo rate now stands at 6%; FY19 growth projection retained at 7.4 %
— The central bank projects retail inflation at 4.8-4.9% for April-September, 4.7% in H2 FY18
— It sees major upside risk to the inflation path as crude prices rose 12%
— Says volatile crude oil prices adds uncertainty to its inflation outlook
— RBI expects boost to investments from swift resolution under the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code
— Geo-political risks, financial market volatility, trade protectionism to impact domestic growth
— Adherence to budgetary targets by the Centre and states will ease upside risks to the inflation outlook
— All members of the monetary policy committee voted for a 0.25% rate hike
— Next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee on July 31 and August 1
Thanks for staying tuned with Moneycontrol's coverage on the second bi-monthly monetary policy. For more updates log on to Moneycontrol.com
Bank deposit rates, home loan interest rate may see rise in tranches
First rate hike since Modi govt came to power makes the current MPC meet different
In the second bi-monthly policy review of this financial year, the six-member monetary policy committee changed its decision from status quo in the last meeting to a rate hike in the present one.
Bekxy Kuriakose, Head-Fixed Income, Principal Mutual Fund said, "The release of policy has seen a negative impact on gilt prices with yields moving up 5-6 bps on the ten year benchmark gilt. However short term rates have moved down by 15-25 bps. We feel the fact that RBI has maintained the neutral stance implies RBI remains mindful of growth concerns and future policy remains data dependent and would keep all options available with RBI. During the remainder of FY19 there is a chance of further 25-50 bps hike if oil prices continue to rise and US treasury yields also rise to 3.25 percent levels and above. The progress of monsoons, MSP hikes, fiscal policy target maintenance would also be key."
Radhika Rao, India Economist, DBS Bank said that the minutes of the June meeting will be watched next to gauge the committee members’ views, backing their unanimous vote for a 25 bps hike.
She said, "The move to maintain a neutral move, while hiking the rates, allows the central bank to be non-committal about the future course of action. We recall, the central bank had lowered rates in 2017, maintaining a neutral stance, thus leaving the room to move in either direction depending on the evolving risks to the price outlook. While this year’s rate-hiking cycle will be shallow, it is unlikely to be ‘one and done deal’. The authorities’ will be watchful of the inflationary impact of hardening inflationary expectations, consumption-focused policies e.g. including the minimum support prices, and fiscal slippage risks from any shortfall in privatisation receipts, downside in GST collections and need for fuel excise duty cuts; return in market volatility. Keeping these in view, we maintain our expectations of another rate hike in the August/ September meeting."
Kuntal Sur, Partner & Leader-Financial Risk and Regulation, PwC India said, "The RBI hiked key policy rates by 25 bps for the first time in more than four years indicating an end of easing cycle for the time being. The MPC has hiked rates keeping in mind the external factors weighing on the economy. Crude prices since the last monetary policy review have moved to $80 per barrel, from the RBI’s expectation of $65 per barrel. The rate hike is also important to stabilize a weak rupee. The policy statement further notes a pick-up in domestic investment in the last quarter, and the central bank expects it to continue. It is, hence, the right time to increase rates."
The MPC has revised upwards the estimates of agriculture and allied activities on the supply side supported by an all-time high production of food grains and horticulture during the year.
"RBI policy response of raising rates by 25 bps is dictated by robust consumption and improving capacity utilization. Cost push inflation is a clear risk going forward," said State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Rajnish Kumar.
Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, YES Bank said, "RBI’s unanimously delivered 25 bps hike has been balanced with a neutral stance, reinforcing MPC’s alacrity to retain inflation within its 4 percent target amidst hitherto buildup in price pressures led by crude prices. The rate action comes at a time when economic recovery now appears to be on a firmer footing. This stance allows RBI the choice to act in accordance with evolving macro and financial conditions, in both global and domestic economy in the coming months. Amidst many moving parts, this will entail a careful balancing of global headwinds from elevated crude prices, geopolitical tensions, and domestic policies of MSPs, state pay commissions on growth-inflation dynamics.”
RBI announces 25 bps hike in repo rate; 10 key takeaways from RBI policy
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to finally fall in line with what the bond markets were suggesting by increasing its repo rate to align with market rates after a prolonged pause.
Markets@Moneycontrol: D-Street surges on the back of RBI policy meet outcome
Benchmark indices had a strong trading session on Wednesday, driven by positive cues from MPC's policy meet outcome. The Sensex ended 275 points higher while the Nifty was up almost 100 points.
Urban cooperative banks now have a chance to become small finance banks
Based on recommendation made by the High Powered Committee in August 2015, the central bank has decided to allow voluntary transition of Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) into Small Finance Banks (SFBs).
Suvodeep Rakshit, vice president & Sr. Economist, Kotak institutional equities said, "“RBI MPC hiked repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25 percent while keeping the stance unchanged at 'neutral'. We remain confident that this will be a shallow rate hike cycle if the present conditions do not deteriorate significantly. We expect the RBI to hike by another 25 bps in the August policy but the call will hinge on how crude and INR movements pan out over the next few months, as well as, the extent of MSP hikes. We need to carefully look at the RBI minutes and observe the extent of upward pressure on food prices in the near term, risks of fiscal slippages, domestic growth recovery, and evolving global macro conditions to have greater clarity on the extent of RBI’s rate hike cycle.”
Umesh Revankar, MD and CEO, Shriram Transport Finance said, "We welcome RBI`s decision of rate hike. Signs of growth like accelerated commercial vehicle sales, improving sales of tractors and two-wheelers in April are encouraging. With the expectation of good rainfall this year, we expect rural demand to pick up on increased food grain production and consumption. This will further help in strengthening the sales of commercial vehicle. Construction activity has seen record highest growth in Q4 in the new series since 2011-12. This will add momentum and help in economic growth.”
RBI says it is important that the concentration risk in retail payment systems is minimized from a financial stability perspective.
The output of eight core industries accelerated in April on account of a sharp expansion in coal production, which reached a 42-month peak, says RBI.
Sensex ends over 275 points higher, Nifty near 10,700 after RBI hikes repo rate
Moneycontrol News A three-day losing streak broken and how! Equity benchmarks had a good day of trade, with the Sensex closing 275 points higher, while the Nifty closed near 10,700-mark.
Sapan Gupta, National Practice Head - Banking & Finance, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas said, "This is a cautious approach. Monetary policy statement needs to consider the rural growth as well, which is not in line with urban growth. The corporate credit demand has yet not revived fully and increase in rate may further slow it down."
Rising cost of raw material in the June quarter is expected to result in an increase in selling prices by manufacturers, according to the central bank's industrial outlook survey.
Retail inflation, measured by the year-on-year change in the consumer price index (CPI), rose sharply to 4.6 percent in April. This was because of a significant increase in inflation other than that of food and fuel.
The next meeting of the MPC is scheduled on July 31 and August 1, 2018.
Consequent to the change in the repo rate, the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate stands adjusted to 6.50 percent with immediate effect.
Geo-political risks, global financial market volatility and the threat of trade protectionism pose headwinds to the domestic recovery, says MPC.
Benchmark indices had a strong trading session on Wednesday, driven by positive cues from MPC’s policy meet outcome. The Sensex ended 275 points higher, while the Nifty was up almost 100 points.
Dinabandhu Mohapatra, MD & CEO, Bank of India said that the the hike in the Benchmark Policy rate by Reserve Bank of India shows the RBI’s concern over spikes in retail inflation, especially food inflation, in recent months. More importantly, RBI has revised upwards its CPI forecast to 4.8-4.9 percent in first half and 4.7 percent in the second half of FY19. This indicates RBI will remain more vigilant on retail price levels in the coming months. On the growth side, RBI has retained GDP growth forecast for the current fiscal at 7.4 percent with risks evenly-balanced. RBI’s step on the Liquidity Coverage Ratio (LCR) by allowing another 2 percent of NDTL under FALLCR to be recognized for computation will be good for banks. Harmonisation of priority sector lending guidelines for housing loans with the PMAY Affordable housing schemes will bring more clarity in this area. On the real sector front, RBI expects capacity utilization to remain firm in coming times and sees increased industrial activities. Overall, the policy statement reiterates RBI’s commitment to manage inflation at 4 percent level, while taking care of real economy growth at the same time."
Arvind Chari, Head-Fixed Income & Alternatives, Quantum Advisors said, "The 25 bps rate hike by the RBI, the first in four and a half years, should be seen as a reversal in the cycle. Bond markets have already priced a 50 bps rate hike and thus we do not see much impact on bond yields from this rate hike. The risk we see is from the stance of the policy, the RBI has retained stance at neutral which keeps it data dependent. We believe, if CPI trends towards 5 percent the stance may be changed to tightening which then brings in market uncertainty on whether this will be a larger rate hiking cycle of 75-100 bps."
RBI policy: Home loans become dearer; short term funds a go to option
Experts are of the opinion that this is the beginning of the rate hike cycle. A report published prior to the MPC announcement by HSBC Global Research mentioned that there will be two hikes of 25 basis points each in 2018.
Avnish Jain, Head-Fixed Income, Canara Robeco Mutual Fund said, "Against general market consensus of pause in rates, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously agreed to hike repo rate by 25 bps, though they kept the stance as “neutral”, giving some relief to the market. The MPC noted that while inflation in recent past has evolved according to RBI projections, the sharp rise in crude prices coupled with general increase in global commodity prices, uncertainty on impact of MSP increase may lead to higher inflation, though expectations of good monsoon should keep food inflation benign. Accordingly the inflation forecast for H2FY19 was increased to 4.7 percent from 4.4 percent. Further the MPC noted that growth prospects were improving with better capacity utilisations, increasing credit off-take and acceleration in investment activity."