English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Visa Expert: Get instant updates on the latest news in the immigration world right at your fingertips with Visa Expert. Click Here!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Polycab India stock jumps over 2%, hits fresh 52-week high; firm issues comfort letter for enhanced borrowing

    Polycab of India stock has given a return of 63.05 percent over the last six months.

    Shivam Shukla
    August 23, 2023 / 10:52 AM IST
    Polycab India issues comfort letter to HDFC Bank for borrowing facility for its subsidiary

    Polycab India issues comfort letter to HDFC Bank for borrowing facility for its subsidiary

    Polycab India  stock jumped over 2 percent in early trade on August 23, hitting a fresh 52-week high of Rs 5,145 on NSE. The company has issued comfort letter to HDFC Bank for enhanced borrowing facility for its subsidiary Tirupati Reels Pvt Ltd.

    The electrical equipment maker's subsidiary will use the enhanced borrowing facility -- up from Rs 52 crore to Rs 89.97 crore -- funds for working capital and capex expenditure to meet its business requirement for manufacturing business.

    Follow our live blog for all the market action


    Brokerage views and target prices


    • YES Securities gave a ‘neutral’ rating on Polycab India with a target price of Rs 4,505 in its research report on July 19.

    • Religare Retail Research has given a ‘hold’ rating on Polycab India with a target price of Rs 4,612 in a recent research report.

    Shareholding pattern

    Promoters hold 65.99 percent in the company. Public, DIIs and FIIs hold the remaining 14.61 percent, 9.75 percent and 9.65 percent stake in Polycab India, respectively.

    Related stories

    Stock performance

    The Polycab India stock has given a return of 63.05 percent over the last six months and has outperformed the benchmark Nifty50 index which has gained 10.77 percent over the same duration.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Shivam Shukla
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Polycab India
    first published: Aug 23, 2023 10:26 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!