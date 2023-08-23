Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates a firm start; US, Asian markets mixed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Tuesday as investors stayed worried the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates higher for longer and as banks shares eased. The Nasdaq finished barely in the green.
The USDINR 29 August futures contract witnessed profit taking, and as per the daily technical chart the pair has slipped below its moving average trend-line support level of 83.06 while MACD is at negative crossover.
Looking at the technical set-up, RSI is fetching above 50 levels but the pair is unable to sustain above 83.06 levels. The pair is having support at 82.85-82.70 while resistance is placed at 83.20-83.35.
August 23, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened lower at 83 per dollar against previous close of 82.93.
ADVERTISEMENT
August 23, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
The Sensex was up 233.28 points or 0.36 percent at 65,453.31, and the Nifty was up 90 points or 0.46 percent at 19,486.50.
August 23, 2023 / 08:54 AM IST
Bond Yields Update:
August 23, 2023 / 08:50 AM IST
Stock Market LIVE Updates | Torrent Pharma joins race to acquire Hamied family stake in Cipla
Drug firm Torrent Pharma has entered into the fray to acquire the Hamied family’s stake in Cipla in what could be the biggest pharma deal since 2014.
Ahmedabad-headquartered Torrent wants to take control of the fourth-ranked pharmaceutical major that is more than double (2.3x) its FY23 consolidated revenue, 2.3 times its profit, and 1.46 times its present market value, a newspaper report has said. Read More
Sensex Today | Praveen Singh – Associate VP, Fundamental Currencies and Commodities, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:
Yesterday, spot gold closed with a minor gain of 0.21% at $1897.87. The metal was slightly up as the 10-year US yields were a bit softer on disappointing US existing home sales (July) and Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing (August) data. Fed's Barkin said that the US economy could reaccelerate before inflation cools down.
Two-year US yields at 5.048% were up by 0.82%, while ten-year yields settled 0.30% lower at 4.3290%. The US Dollar Index was 0.27% higher as it closed at 103.60.
Total known global gold ETF holdings fell for the seventh straight day through August 21; the global gold ETF holdings now stand at twenty-eight month low.
Today is global manufacturing and services PMI data day. Japan's services and manufacturing PMIs data were slightly better than expected, whereas Australian data disappointed. Ahead in the day, focus will be on services and manufacturing PMIs data of Germany, Euro-zone, the UK and the US. Apart from these PMIs, US new home sales (July) will also be released today.
Major event of the week is the Federal Reserve Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole symposium, which is due Friday.
The US Dollar Index faces a strong resistance at 103.75. Firm yields and weak Chinese economy continue to support the Greenback. Stronger than expected US PMIs or weaker than expected European PMIs or growing concerns about Chinese economy may boost the US Dollar Index further to challenge this level, which may weigh on the yellow metal. Support is at $1885/$1865, while resistance is at $1920.
August 23, 2023 / 08:41 AM IST
Sensex Today | Heating equipment maker JNK India files IPO papers with Sebi
Maharashtra-based heating equipment maker JNK India has filed draft red herring prospectus with the regulator Sebi for its public issue plans.
As per the filing, the initial public offering comprises a fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 300 crore by the company, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 84,21,052 equity shares by promoters and investor.
Goutam Rampelli, Dipak Kacharulal Bharuka, JNK Heaters, Mascot Capital and Marketing, and Milind Joshi are the selling shareholders in the OFS.
The fired heater company may consider issue of Rs 60 crore worth shares via private placement, before filing the red herring prospectus with the ROC. In case the pre-IPO placement is undertaken by the company, then the said amount will be reduced from the fresh issue size. Read More
August 23, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST
Sensex Today | Dollar hovers near two-month high, yen near 146/$
The U.S. dollar perched near a two-month peak on Wednesday as investors looked to the Federal Reserve chair's speech this week for cues on the path of monetary policy, while the yen loitered near 146 a dollar, keeping traders guessing on any intervention.
The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals, was at 103.55, not far from the two-month high of 103.71 it touched on Tuesday. The index is up 1.6% in August and is on course to snap its two-month losing streak.
The currency market is subdued amid a lull in summer volatility and ahead of the Fed's central bank symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, this week, said currency strategist Christopher Wong at OCBC in Singapore.
August 23, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST
Sensex Today | SEBI stops Brightcom’s statutory auditors from engaging with company; bars CMD and CFO from Board positions
The market regulator ordered Brightcom Group (BGL) to ensure that statutory auditors of the company P. Murali & Co. and PCN & Associates, including their past and present partners, are not engaged with BGL or its subsidiaries in any capacity or manner whatsoever, until further orders.
The interim order was passed on August 22, because the regulator believes that an “urgent intervention” is warranted, and the order noted that this is perhaps the first time the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has issued a second interim order on the same entity. SEBI has already issued an Interim Order-cum-Show Cause Notice dated April 13, 2023, to BGL and other persons, including the company's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Suresh Kumar Reddy (who is a Noticee in this latest order) after investigations revealed several instances of accounting irregularities and mis-statements in the financials of the company. Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
August 23, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST
Sensex Today | Gold stabilises near $1,900 level ahead of Jackson Hole meet
Gold prices gained on Wednesday, as a slight pullback in U.S. dollar and Treasury yields helped bullion stabilise near a key $1,900 level ahead of a central bankers' gathering that would likely provide cues on interest rates outlook.
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,900.30 per ounce by 0123 GMT, while U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,929.40.
August 23, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST
We have submitted all reqd reconciled remittance data to SEBI today, totalling to RS.56.65 Cr for 1.5 Cr shares @ 37.7 RS= 56.65 Cr. Delay was because of bank reconciliation data pending from Co. We look forward to early closure of the matter