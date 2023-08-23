Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates a firm start; US, Asian markets mixed

August 23, 2023 / 08:44 AM IST

Yesterday, spot gold closed with a minor gain of 0.21% at $1897.87. The metal was slightly up as the 10-year US yields were a bit softer on disappointing US existing home sales (July) and Philadelphia Fed non-manufacturing (August) data. Fed's Barkin said that the US economy could reaccelerate before inflation cools down.

Two-year US yields at 5.048% were up by 0.82%, while ten-year yields settled 0.30% lower at 4.3290%. The US Dollar Index was 0.27% higher as it closed at 103.60.

Total known global gold ETF holdings fell for the seventh straight day through August 21; the global gold ETF holdings now stand at twenty-eight month low.

Today is global manufacturing and services PMI data day. Japan's services and manufacturing PMIs data were slightly better than expected, whereas Australian data disappointed. Ahead in the day, focus will be on services and manufacturing PMIs data of Germany, Euro-zone, the UK and the US. Apart from these PMIs, US new home sales (July) will also be released today.

Major event of the week is the Federal Reserve Chair Powell's speech at Jackson Hole symposium, which is due Friday.

The US Dollar Index faces a strong resistance at 103.75. Firm yields and weak Chinese economy continue to support the Greenback. Stronger than expected US PMIs or weaker than expected European PMIs or growing concerns about Chinese economy may boost the US Dollar Index further to challenge this level, which may weigh on the yellow metal. Support is at $1885/$1865, while resistance is at $1920.