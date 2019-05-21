App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 08:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Podcast | Stock picks of the day: Nifty likely to consolidate till May 23; Small & midcaps eyed

Dips should be bought into, and good quality midcaps should be accumulated from the current levels; however, the upside target for Nifty is seen at 12,430 levels.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vinay Rajani

The Nifty50 and Bank Nifty ended at all-time closing highs. A huge short covering was seen in the derivative markets post-Exit poll results announced on 19th May.

The gap-up opening on 20th May left the unfilled gap up of 165 points between 11,426 and 11,591 in Nifty. This range has become strong support in the Nifty for the coming days.

related news

After a correction of 748 points from the highs of 11,856 (18th April 2019 High) to 11,108 (14th May 2019 Low), the Nifty has recouped all the losses in the span of last three sessions.

Till last week, Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices were falling for the past 5-7 weeks respectively. There were many stocks, which turned extremely oversold on the short to medium term charts.

The Nifty50 ended the week on a strong wicket and signalled a bullish reversal by the end of the week. Large caps have been outperformers and still look strong on the charts.

But, we see an opportunity for taking longs in Midcap and Smallcap segment from current levels. The risk-to-reward ratio looks highly favourable in that segment after huge carnage was seen in the last one and a half years.

The Nifty Midcap and Smallcap indices are still down 20 percent and 33 percent from their respective all-time highs levels registered in January 2018.

Though the Exit polls indicate a clear majority for the NDA government, actual results are yet to come out, which will be announced on May 23. So, there could be some consolidation in benchmark indices in the next two sessions.

The bigger picture on the charts indicates that Nifty has formed a bullish “Cup and Handle” pattern on the weekly charts, indicating a continuation of the primary bullish trend.

We believe that the range starting from 11,426 to 11,591 would remain as a strong support zone for Nifty50. The Midcaps and Smallcaps seem to have bottomed out and are all set to narrow down the performance gap with largecaps.

Dips should be bought into, and good quality midcaps should be accumulated from the current levels; however, the upside target for Nifty is seen at 12,430 levels.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 10-16 percent return in the next three to four weeks:

State Bank of India: Buy| LTP: Rs 344.7| Target: Rs 400| Stop-Loss: Rs 320| Upside 16 percent

The stock is on the verge of registering a new all-time high above Rs 351. This move would result in a long-term 10-year consolidation breakout.

The stock is trading well above all the important moving averages. We could see higher tops and higher bottoms well intact while Oscillators and Indicators are showing strength in the current trend.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at the CMP and average it at Rs 330 levels for the target of Rs 375, and keep a stop loss at Rs 320 on a closing basis.

Axis Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 782| Target: Rs 860| Stop-Loss: Rs 750| Upside 10 percent

The stock has registered a new all-time high at Rs 791 on May 20. It has given a “Flag” pattern breakout on the weekly charts as well.

The stock has also broken out from the last 17 quarters’ consolidation range and is trading above all the important moving averages. Higher tops and higher bottoms are well intact. Oscillators and Indicators are showing strength in the current trend.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock at the CMP and average it around Rs 770, for the target of Rs 860, and keep a stop loss at Rs 750 on closing basis.

Larsen & Toubro: Buy| LTP: Rs 1451| Target: Rs 1,650| Stop-Loss: Rs 1,350| Upside 14 percent

The stock is on the verge of registering a new all-time high above Rs 1,460. This move would also result in a breakout from last 16 months’ consolidation range. Oscillators and Indicators are showing strength in the current trend.

Considering the technical evidence discussed above, we recommend buying the stock between CMP and Rs 1,400 for the target of Rs 1,650 and keep a stop loss at Rs 1,350 on a closing basis.

(The author is Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 08:34 am

tags #Podcast #Stocks Views

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Kartik Aaryan wants Jacqueline Fernandez to date THIS kind of a man

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

I Feel Lost: Jason Momoa Reacts to Daenerys' Death in Game of Thrones ...

Traffic Jam-like Situation at Mt Everest as Over 200 Trekkers Attempt ...

Chandrayaan-2 Launch to Take Place Between July 9-16: ISRO

Man Thrashed With Broken Furniture by Criminal's Supporters Inside Guj ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Rashid, Tahir, Chahal and Other Spinners Who Can ...

Rupee Edges 6 Paise Higher Against USD Ahead of Election Outcome

Home Ministry Asks States & UTs to Remain Alert Ahead of Vote Counting ...

IIMC Admit Card 2019 For Entrance Examination Released at iimc.nic.in. ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP, SP Vying for Nishad

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

10,750 is the bottom for market if NDA gets clear majority, says Rakes ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.