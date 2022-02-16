NSE responds to SEBI order on governance lapses, says will extend 'full co-operation' to regulator

The NSE says it has operationalised the directives of SEBI on various matters.

The National Stocks Exchange (NSE) on February 16 responded to the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI)'s order on governance lapses and said that it is committed to the highest standards of governance and transparency and will extend full co-operation to the regulator for a satisfactory closure of the issue.

"We wish to reiterate that NSE is committed to the highest standards of governance and transparency and will extend full co-operation to the regulator for a satisfactory closure of the issue," the exchange said in a press statement.

ALSO READ: Sebi order reveals mysterious Yogi as NSE puppet master

The exchange also mentioned that it has operationalised the directives of SEBI on various matters over the years and has taken various measures to further strengthen the control environment, including the technology architecture.

Earlier, SEBI had said that former chief executive of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna shared information including the bourse's financial projections, business plans and board agenda with a purported spiritual guru in the Himalayas.

"The sharing of financial and business plans of NSE ... is a glaring, if not unimaginable, act that could shake the very foundations of the stock exchange," SEBI said in the order, imposing penalties on Ramkrishna, the bourse and other top former executives for the lapses.