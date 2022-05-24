Nifty, Sensex can fall 30% from peak but it's not all gloom and doom, says Mark Mobius

Source: CNBC

Mobius told CNBC-TV18 there might be more pain in store, but there is a silver lining. The Mobius Capital Partners LLP founder believes the Indian market will perform better than its peers.

"(One should) invest in Indian companies, which have minimal debt and strong pricing power," Mobius advised.



The Indian benchmark indices can fall by 30 percent from their peaks in the correction being witnessed globally, according to market veteran Mark Mobius. Currently, the Nifty50 is down almost 13 percent from its all-time high of 18,604.45. In fact, it went down to almost 15 percent before the bounce back this Friday (May 20).





