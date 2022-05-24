English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Nifty, Sensex can fall 30% from peak but it's not all gloom and doom, says Mark Mobius

    There may be more pain in store for the market but there is a silver lining. Mark Mobius, the founder of Mobius Capital Partners LLP, believes that the Indian market will perform better than its peers.

    CNBC-TV18
    May 24, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
    Source: CNBC

    Source: CNBC


    The Indian benchmark indices can fall by 30 percent from their peaks in the correction being witnessed globally, according to market veteran Mark Mobius. Currently, the Nifty50 is down almost 13 percent from its all-time high of 18,604.45. In fact, it went down to almost 15 percent before the bounce back this Friday (May 20).
    Mobius told CNBC-TV18 there might be more pain in store, but there is a silver lining. The Mobius Capital Partners LLP founder believes the Indian market will perform better than its peers.


    "(One should) invest in Indian companies, which have minimal debt and strong pricing power," Mobius advised.



    Mobius told CNBC-TV18 there might be more pain in store, but there is a silver lining. The Mobius Capital Partners LLP founder believes the Indian market will perform better than its peers.


    "(One should) invest in Indian companies, which have minimal debt and strong pricing power," Mobius advised.



    Source: CNBC-TV18



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    CNBC-TV18
    Tags: #CNBCTV18 #mark mobius #markets #Nifty #Sensex
    first published: May 24, 2022 12:12 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.