you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty may hit 11,450 in the short term; these 2 largecaps, 1 midcap could return up to 18%

On the upside, Gaurav Ratnaparkhi of Sharekhan is targeting 11,450 levels on the Nifty in the short term

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Gaurav Ratnaparkhi

Sharekhan

The Nifty had formed an Inside Bar on the weekly chart in the penultimate week. Last week, the pattern broke out on the upside, leading to significant upside.

On the way up, the benchmark index has crossed its record high of 11,171 and entered into uncharted territory.

The broader market indices, though significantly below their respective record highs, have witnessed a sharp recovery throughout last week and formed large bullish candles on the weekly chart.

Senior Technical Analyst|Sharekhan

In case of the Nifty, the swing low of 10,925 now becomes a major support. From a near term perspective, the recent gap area on the daily chart - 11,210–11,185 - should act as a key support zone. The momentum indicators on various timeframes are in line with the rally.

On the higher side, we are targeting 11,450 for the short term with a potential to stretch higher over the medium term.

Here is the list of three stocks that could return up to 18 percent in the short term:

Vedanta: Buy | Stoploss: Rs 215 | Target: Rs 250 | Return: 11%

The stock witnessed significant correction over last few weeks. On the weekly chart it has completed an Impulse on the downside. Thus it has now entered a pullback mode.

The short term momentum indicators have also turned bullish.

IDFC: Buy | Stoploss: Rs 45.50 | Target: Rs 57 | Return: 18%

The stock formed a multi week Ending Diagonal pattern & broke out on the upside in the last week.

On the weekly chart, it has formed a large bullish outside bar. Thus the stock looks poised to test its weekly upper Bollinger Band.

Amara Raja Batteries: Buy | Stoploss: Rs 778 | Target: 870 | Return: 8%

The stock in its recent rise from the June low has formed an Impulse on the upside on the daily chart.

Post that, the stock witnessed a three wave correction & has started next set of Impulse on the upside. The daily momentum indicator is starting a new cycle on the upside.

Disclaimer: The author is Senior Technical Analyst at Sharekhan. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 07:51 am

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex #Stocks Views

