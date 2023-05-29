NDTV brought under short-term additional surveillance measure from May 30

Applicable rate of margin shall be 50 percent or existing margin, whichever is higher. (Representational image)

New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV) has been shortlisted for short-term Additional Surveillance Measure Framework Stage – 1, with effect from May 30.

This was according to a circular released by the National Stock Exchange on May 29.

The other stock that has been brought under the short-term ASM framework is Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries, with effect from May 30. Manaksia is a manufacturer and exporter of coated products and FMCG products, according to the company website.

The circular detailed the surveillance actions under this framework: “Applicable rate of margin shall be 50 percent or existing margin, whichever is higher, subject to maximum rate of margin capped at 100% w.e.f May 31, 2023 on all open positions as on May 30, 2023 and new positions created on May 31, 2023.”

Medico Remedies, Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation, MBL Infrastructure and Sah Polymers have been shortlisted under the Long-term ASM Framework Stage-I, with effect from May 30, according to a separate circular issued by the NSE.

Under this framework, the applicable rate of margin shall be 100 percent with effect from June 1, 2023 on all open positions as of May 31, 2023 and new positions created from June 1, 2023.

This circular added that “securities qualifying under criteria VII (Scrips shifted to Stage IV) shall be shifted from Rolling Settlement segment (Series: EQ) to Trade-for-Trade segment (Series: BE) w.e.f June 1, 2022”.

The circulars added that the shortlisting of securities under the ASM framework was purely on account of market surveillance, and that it should not be construed as an adverse action against the concerned company or entity.