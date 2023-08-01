NCDEX to revise trading hours for commodity derivatives from August 14: Details here

NCDEX last month relaunched groundnut futures contract after a 13-year break.

The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) on August 1 announced that it would be revising the trading hours for the commodity derivatives segment from August 14 onwards.

"The trade timings and client code modification timings at the exchange shall be revised with effect from Monday, August 14, 2023 till further notice," NCDEX stated in a circular.

Currently, the trading timing in the segment is between 9 am and 5 pm. Following the revision, the timing will be changed to 10 am to 5 pm.

The revised timing for client code modification will be 10 am to 5:15 pm, NCDEX stated, further noting that "the pre-Open session shall be from 9:45 am to 10.00 am for all commodities".

The exchange was recently in the news after jeera (cumin) futures topped Rs 60,000 a quintal in mid-July. The prices have gained by 90 percent so far on NCDEX this year. The exchange also resumed futures contracts in groundnut (in shell) last month, after a gap of 13 years.

NCDEX was incorporated in April 2003 as a public limited company and commenced operations in December that year as a recognised association under The Forward Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1952. Its key shareholders include Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited.