Movers & Shakers: Check out what makes these 10 stocks move the most

The Indian markets traded in tight range in the week gone by as investors remained cautious amid polling for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections started on April 11 and upcoming earnings from India Inc.

The Sensex ended 0.24 percent lower at 38767.11, while Nifty ended at 11,643.5, down 0.19 percent.

The S&P BSE Largecap Index was down 0.10 percent, S&P BSE Midcap index fell 0.53 percent and Smallcap Index was down 0.16 percent.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Auto index outperformed with a 2.5 percent gain during the week followed by Nifty FMCG, which was up 2.22 percent and Nifty Pharma, which was up 1.67 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Metal shed nearly 2 percent in the last week.

NIIT | Up 19 percent

Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) acquired 30 percent stake in NIIT Technologies from its promoters, including NIIT for about Rs 2,627 crore.

The deal will also trigger an open offer under which BPEA will make an offer to the public shareholders of NIIT Technologies for purchasing up to 26 percent of additional shareholding, taking the total deal value to up to Rs 4,890 crore.

"Funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) have signed definitive agreements to buy about 18.85 million shares of the company (approximately 30 percent shareholding) from NIIT and other promoter entities at a price of Rs 1,394 per share," NIIT Technologies said in a BSE filing on April 6.

This includes about 14.4 million shares of NIIT, and about 4.3 million shares held by members of families of NIIT founders Rajendra Pawar and Vijay Thadani.

NIIT Limited holds about 23 percent stake, while Pawar and Singh with their families hold around 7 percent shares in NIIT Technologies.

SpiceJet | Up 13 percent

The company announced that it will induct 16 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on a dry-lease to bring down flight cancellations and expand the airline's international and domestic presence.

The announcement comes at a time when airfares have been on an upswing across India for the last few weeks due to a sharp decline in the number of flights primarily caused by the grounding of around 90 percent of cash-strapped Jet Airways' 119-aircraft fleet.

The availability of flights was also hit by pulling out of SpiceJet's 12 "737 Max" aircraft in March over safety concerns following an Ethiopian Airlines plane crash on March 10.

Tata Motors | Up 5 percent

The company's global wholesales increased sharply by 32 percent in March compared to previous month.

Tata Motors Group global wholesales in March 2019, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 1,45,459 units, which were lower by 5 percent compared to March 2018, but sharply higher by 32 percent compared to previous month in February.

Its global wholesales for February 2019 stood at 1,10,262 units. The growth was driven by passenger vehicles and JLR segments.

Global wholesales of all commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in March increased by 1 percent year-on-year to 57,163 units, but fell 32 percent compared to February.

All passenger vehicles during the month fell 9 percent to 88,314 units compared to March 2018, but jumped 30 percent sequentially.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover, which has major contribution to total Tata Motors revenue, increased sharply by 41 percent to 70,171 vehicles (which included CJLR volumes) in March MoM.

DLF | Down 9 percent

The share price reacted to the media report highlighted a block deal trade.

About 6.8 crore shares, which represents 3.8 percent of total paid-up equity of the company, changed hands on NSE in a single block deal at Rs 192.65 per share, reports CNBC-TV18.

The deal was worth Rs 1,311 crore.

Usha Martin | Down 13 percent

Tata Sponge Iron completed the acquisition of steel business undertaking of Usha Martin.

The acquisition includes captive power plants pursuant to a cash consideration payable to Usha Martin of Rs 4,094 crore, which is subject to further hold backs of Rs 640 crore, pending transfer of some of the assets including mines and certain land parcels.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | Down 8 percent

The share price remained under pressure after a media report said Gehlaut will exit realty business for focussing on financial services business.

"If RBI wants that I should give up real estate, I will give it up. It is not needed because the regulations are clear but, if they insist, I am happy to do that because my heart and passion lies only in financial services. I am willing to give up real estate business to pursue financial services," Sameer Gehlaut, chairman of the real estate group told The Economic Times on April 9.

Adani Power | Up 6 percent

Central Electricity Regulatory Commission has approved higher tariff for Adani Power's Mundra unit which have generation capacity of 2,000 MW, reports CNBC-TV18.

After this order, Gujurat Electricity Board approached CERC to seek nod to amend terms for power purchase agreement (PPA) for 2,000 MW.

Adani Power has 2 PPAs with Gujarat of 1,000 MW each.

CERC has also approved reviewing the ceiling price every 5 years as per recommendations by a high powered committee.

The company has an installed thermal power capacity of 10,440 MW spread across four power plants in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Rajasthan.

Prabhat Dairy | Up 7 percent

The company completed the sale of its shareholding in wholly owned step down subsidiary, Sunfresh Agro Industries Private Limited (SAIPL) to Tirumala Milk Products Private Limited.

The transaction was by the way of a slump sale on a going concern basis to SAIPL post completion of the transfer of SAIPL shares is successfully completed and closed on April 10.

Firstsource Solutions | Up 10 percent

According to a report in The Economic Times, Jhunjhunwala increased his stake after the stock of the business process outsourcing services provider was available cheaper in terms of valuations after a correction of 50 percent between September 2018 and February 2019

Ashok Leyland | Up 9 percent

The company has unveiled plans to scale up its global operations by setting up more assembly plants overseas, including in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) region and African countries.

According to a report in Mint, the commercial vehicle major is hopeful that its new range of medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCV) and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) will help it break into new markets, even beyond hotbeds such as the Middle East, SAARC countries and pockets in Africa.