Market Update: Nifty pharma outperforms led by DRL, Lupin; Infosys, RIL most active

The broader indices are trading on a positive note this Tuesday morning with the Nifty trading higher by 11 points at 10,798 and the Sensex added 24 points at 35,507.

Pharma stocks gained the most led by Dr Reddy's Labs, Lupin, Aurobindo Pharma, Cadila Healthcare, Divis Labs, Glenmark Pharma and Sun Pharma.

Nifty IT was trading in the green led by Tata Elxsi, HCL Technologies, KPIT Tech, Mindtree and Wipro.

Bank Nifty was marginally trading in the positive territory helped by gains from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank.

The top gainers among Nifty constituents were Lupin, Dr Reddy's Labs, Wipro, Adani Ports and HCL Tech.

The most actively traded stocks on the NSE were Infosys, Reliance Industries, Strides Shasun, Lupin and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Some of the top gainers on BSE were Vakrangee, Jai Corp, Sadbhav Engineering and KEC International.

Bajaj Finance, Firstsource, Tata Elxsi and VIP Industries were the few stocks that hit fresh 52-week highs in the morning trade.

On the other hand, 28 stocks hit a new 52-week low. These include Kwality and Videocon Industries among others.

The breadth of the market favoured advances, with 888 stocks advancing, 656 declining and 489 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 1044 stocks advanced, 698 declined and 86 remained unchanged.

